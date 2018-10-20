Hardcore Gearhead Buys A Tesla Model 3: Video
Auto critic for The Detroit News shocks Autoline with his Tesla Model 3 purchase.
This episode’s special guest Henry Payne is an automotive critic, an active race car driver, and an editorial cartoonist. As far as John McElroy from Autoline is concerned, Payne is the ultimate gearhead and has oil in his veins (and Payne agrees). In fact, he’s been on the show before, sharing his personal race car with the crew. Payne says he doesn’t believe in global warming and that’s not why he bought this car. So, why did Payne take the plunge and buy a Tesla Model 3?
*To watch the segment on Payne’s Tesla Model 3, begin at the 7:25 mark in the video.
In summary, Payne says he bought the Model 3 simply because it’s different. Tesla has proven to be the only viable automotive startup in his lifetime, and he’s been impressed with the company since the beginning. However, the Model S and Model X are out of his price range. Payne admits that when the Model 3 came along he had to invest in it. He says, as an automotive journalist, this is just something that he needed to do … to be a part of the journey.
Payne shares that the car has lived up to his expectations and not disappointed. It took him a long time to get it, but he knew after the first time he drove it that it was an incredible car.
Check out the video for more from Henry Payne, as well as an up-close look at his Model 3.
Video Description via Autoline Network on YouTube:
A Hardcore Gearhead Buys A Tesla Model 3 – Autoline After Hours 444
SPECIAL GUEST: Henry Payne, The Detroit News
VEHICLE IN STUDIO: Tesla Model 3
TOPICS:
07:25 – Henry’s Model 3
43:28 – Doctor Data
47:56 – Waymo One Launches in Arizona
59:03 – How will a Millennial Buy a vehicle?
1:04:13 – Jim Lentz talks Mobility and Dealers
PANEL:
– Jack Keebler, Keebler Auto
– Gary Vasilash, AD&P
– John McElroy, Autoline.tv
17 Comments on "Hardcore Gearhead Buys A Tesla Model 3: Video"
Does not believe in global warming, yes scientific are just making that up to look interesting
It’s got to feel great when you devote your whole life learning and studying something and have people that have spent more time playing fantasy football than learning about your trade tell you that you’re wrong and that they know better.
This. Dunning-Kruger has become an epidemic in the U.S. I’m always tempted to ask “At what point after you barely graduated high school did you suddenly become a genius and expert on everything?”
Worse people don’t want to see what is right in front of them. Ten years ago I did not think global warning was that bad, then I did a trip to Alaska and had the captain of the ship point out a huge boulder that was sticking out of the ice of a glacier that was totally buried in the ice THE PREVIOUS YEAR! And was now sticking outside the ice was huge!
Today we have major hurricane damage, major forest fires, half empty dams and yet they don’t want to admit climate change.
But lets forget climate change even. Years ago I remember choking on the fumes from “blue smokers” when I went into Toronto. Today I can go downtown but pollution testing has removed those cars off the streets. But today if I go down to the shore of Lake Ontario in Oshawa and look towards Toronto I can see the brown haze caused by pollution still. We still need cleaner cars and Ontario’s power is nuclear and hydro for +95% so clean car would make a big difference.
Welcome to Trumpopia (and the near 50% that voted for it !
This is very important. If Tesla can covert this guy to EV then only the sky is the limit for them.
Excellent point!
That is always what Elon has said. Tesla build cars for “car people”. Building “green cars” will NEVER convert the masses. Tesla build cars that are desirable so whether you believe in climate change or not, you will love the product enough to be “green”. That is the only way to convert the entire world.
He did say that he was still skeptical as to the size of the EV market and doesn’t believe that electric cars will replace gas cars. He still sees EV’s as a niche thing at appeals to a small percent of the population which was hilarious because he also noted Tesla’s crazy order backlog etc. Cognitive dissonance much?
Plus, anyone who starts by saying they don’t believe in climate change science should be ignored. By saying such nonsense they demonstrate an inability to use evidence to arrive at conclusions and do not accept objective reality. Everything they believe must therefore be considered irrelevant or at least looked upon with suspicion.
I can care less about these geareheads. Bunch of dinosaurs staring into the asteroid. Good riddance!
Maybe try to grow up.
Life is full of all types of people.
You might want to dial it down a notch.
Clive: What about respecting other people’s opinions? I am not using any profanity or being verbally abusive. If you thing this is too much, you probably are living in Mr. Rogers Neighborhood.
I can maybe respect your opinion but maybe you should step outside of your bubble.
I’ll stay in my bubble and you stay in yours.
Absolutely
Crappy attitude regardless.
Peer-reviewed, evidence-supported science doesn’t care what anyone “believes.”
This is what Tesla has aimed since the beginning. Elon always said that EVs can’t be just aimed at “green crowds”. Sure, it will be super efficient and green. But more importantly, it has to be more appealing than ICE cars. it has to drive nice, have a great safety and looks great. It is basically no compromise.
The traditional automakers always build green cars for “green buyers” and never figured out the way to build a green car for the masses.
Finally, Tesla has shown them the way, hopefully they will follow and keep up.