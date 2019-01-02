1 H BY MARK KANE

Despite a weaker December, Norway raised the bar once again

Norway closed the year 2018 with 7,171 new passenger plug-in electric cars (down 10.7% year-over-year), but as the overall market also shrunk, the market share remained high at 57.5%.

Overall, it was a pretty good year as plug-ins took 49.1% of the total new registrations (72,638 – up 17% compared to 2017)!

The reason behind the weaker December is a significant drop in plug-in hybrid car sales:

BEVs: 5,140 (up 16.2%, 41.2% market share) + 574 ‘used’ + 203 vans (196 new and 7 used) + 7 FCV

(up 16.2%, market share) + 574 ‘used’ + 203 vans (196 new and 7 used) + 7 FCV PHEVs: 2,031 (down 43.7%, 16.3% market share)

New plug-in passenger car registrations in Norway – December 2018

Here are stats for the year 2018:

BEVs: 46,092 (up 40%, 31.2% market share) + 11,899 ‘used’ + 1753 vans (1,603 new and 150 used) + 51 FCV (down by 4)

(up 40%, market share) + 11,899 ‘used’ + 1753 vans (1,603 new and 150 used) + 51 FCV (down by 4) PHEVs: 26,546 (down 9%, 17.9% market share)

Besides 49.1% market share for plug-ins – highest in the world – Norway is also the only country where an all-electric car is the best selling one. We are talking about the Nissan LEAF, which with 12,303 was #1 (8.3% of total volume), far ahead of Volkswagen Golf (three versions: BEV, PHEV and ICE). It’s a great success for EVs and for the LEAF, which in Norway didn’t disappoint expectations.

Most of the 9,859 Golf’s sales are e-Golf, and in the next two places we see premium cars – BMW i3 (5,687) and Tesla Model X (4,981), which complement the unusual top four. Model X, by the way, seems to be top selling plug-in for the month of December (1,037), but didn’t repeat with the 1,429 record from 2017.

New passenger car registrations in Norway, Top 20 models YTD

Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)