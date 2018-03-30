  1. Home
Growth of Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Germany Softened In May

May brought us the lowest growth of passenger plug-in electric car sales in Germany since January 2017 – 24%. It’s not a bad result, but it seems that expansion is slowing down.

In total, some 4,775 new passenger plug-in cars were registered, which is almost 1.6% of the market.

  • BEVs: 2,310 – up 52% at 0.76% market share
  • PHEVs: 2,465 – up 6% at 0.81% market share

The best selling model is Renault ZOE with 507 registrations, while the new Nissan LEAF doesn’t sell that well in Germany (346 in March, 279 in April and 129 in May).

Volkswagen e-Golf noted 366, BMW i3 320 and Kia Soul EV 231. Among BEVs, smart forfour electric drive was the last who exceed 200 registrations (201). Tesla registrations amounted 200 (112 Model S and 88 Model X).

Interestingly, the DHL’s StreetScooter had 469 new registrations (1,000 YTD), which makes it one of the most popular electric vehicles.

