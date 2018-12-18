4 H BY MARK KANE

Have a PHEV and get only 40 MPG? You are doing it wrong.

Miles Consultancy explored the fuel consumption of plug-in hybrids in corporate fleets in the UK and revealed worrying findings that the average is just 40 miles per gallon (MPG), while it should be 130 MPG!

There is a reason for that – company employees don’t charge the cars and use them like regular hybrids, which leads BBC to a conclusion that companies purchased those cars mainly because of the £2,500 Plug-In Car Grant and tax incentives. News like that probably will cause the cut of PHEV Plug-In Car Grant to be perceived as reasonable.

“”There are some examples where employees aren’t even charging these vehicles up,” said Paul Hollick, The Miles Consultancy’s managing director. “The charge cables are still in the boot, in a cellophane wrapper, while the company and the employee are going in and out of petrol stations, paying for all of this additional fuel.”

We must remember that a similar phenomenon was once noted in the Netherlands, where PHEV sales spiked, fueled by the tax incentives. It quickly turned out that not so many of those cars were ever recharged. After eliminating generous tax incentives, sales collapsed and never came back to its peak.

The UK was the biggest PHEV market in Europe and it’s pretty sad that PHEV fleets note just 40 MPG. More than 70% of the 37,000 PHEVs sold in 2018 in the UK were company cars, which means that huge potential is untapped.

