Government Subsidized Plug-In Hybrids Go Uncharged In UK

4 H BY MARK KANE 15

Have a PHEV and get only 40 MPG? You are doing it wrong.

Miles Consultancy explored the fuel consumption of plug-in hybrids in corporate fleets in the UK and revealed worrying findings that the average is just 40 miles per gallon (MPG), while it should be 130 MPG!

There is a reason for that – company employees don’t charge the cars and use them like regular hybrids, which leads BBC to a conclusion that companies purchased those cars mainly because of the £2,500 Plug-In Car Grant and tax incentives. News like that probably will cause the cut of PHEV Plug-In Car Grant to be perceived as reasonable.

“”There are some examples where employees aren’t even charging these vehicles up,” said Paul Hollick, The Miles Consultancy’s managing director.

“The charge cables are still in the boot, in a cellophane wrapper, while the company and the employee are going in and out of petrol stations, paying for all of this additional fuel.”

News from UK
UK Excludes PHEVs From Plug-In Electric Car Grant: BEVs Still Qualify
The Future Of PHEVs Looks Bleak In UK
Mitsubishi Cries Foul Over End Of Grant In UK: Outlander PHEV Sales

We must remember that a similar phenomenon was once noted in the Netherlands, where PHEV sales spiked, fueled by the tax incentives. It quickly turned out that not so many of those cars were ever recharged. After eliminating generous tax incentives, sales collapsed and never came back to its peak.

The UK was the biggest PHEV market in Europe and it’s pretty sad that PHEV fleets note just 40 MPG. More than 70% of the 37,000 PHEVs sold in 2018 in the UK were company cars, which means that huge potential is untapped.

Source: BBC

Leave a Reply

15 Comments on "Government Subsidized Plug-In Hybrids Go Uncharged In UK"

Robert Weekley

So, maybe the Rebates, Grants, & Tax Credits chould go towards EVSE’s (EV Charging Stations) installed, and for Electricity Used in them?

Make the installation of Charging Station Painless, and move the rest of the Funding towards Reducing Electricity Rates for EV Charging.

3 hours ago
zzzzzzzzzz

Incentivizing more consumption (=pollution) and more mileage would be even more harmful idea than paying for never used plug and some 12 kWh battery.

3 hours ago
Leo B
I don’t know the tax incentive in the UK, but in the Netherlands it consisted of a serious discount on the BIK (benefit-it-kind) rate, which is an anual tax for company car users. Usually company car users get their fuel payed for by their employer as well, this by way of ‘gas credit card’ for which the employer picks up the bill. Unfortunately there was often no such thing as a ‘charge card’ and home charging was often also too complicated to monitor. So the company car users could choose between home charging at their own expense, or drive down to the petrol station at their boss’s expense. I believe the Dutch are well known as being cheap, so you can imagine the popular choice. The Dutch government has reacted by eliminating the BIK-rate discount for PHEV’s. Alternatively, they could have come up with legislation to promote proper use, but they chose not to. On the other hand, I bought a second hand 2012 Opel Ampera (=Euro Chevy Volt gen.1) early this year, which came out of a company car contract. The Ampera has a lifetime fuel economy reading on the dash, which cannot be reset by the owner and… Read more »
3 hours ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

“…the company car users could choose between home charging at their own expense, or drive down to the petrol station at their boss’s expense.”

Yes, that’s exactly the problem right there. Any guvmint incentive for purchase of a PHEV should be coupled with a requirement that the driver buy his own fuel. That would give the proper financial incentive to charge up at home or at work.

2 hours ago
Keith Primeau

These employees just need some education. Anyone would be invigorated at the prospect of saving all that C02 and gasoline if they knew they difference plugging them in would make. My guess is that they would happily plug in if they knew how much of a benefit to the vehicles efficiency would be with their small action of plugging in everyday.

3 hours ago
JoeInTheUK

Not necessarily. These are company cars so with disproportionately high mileages. So many drivers will think “I’m doing a 300 mile trip today i cant be bothered to charge just to make 15 of those miles electric”.

1 hour ago
eject

Subsidies never work.

2 hours ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

The massive subsidies the U.S. government provides for Big Oil work quite well for Big Oil. Imagine what the at-the-pump cost for gasoline/diesel in the U.S. would be if Big Oil had to pay for mercenaries to protect their shipping lanes, and protect the oil-rich Mideastern sheiks who oppress their own people while hogging nearly all the income from oil for their own families!

2 hours ago
eject

Less than you are paying right now. The subsidy money isn’t created out of thin air it is provided by the taxpayer.

1 hour ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

The failure here is the failure of a government to structure an incentive to actually promote the behavior it was trying to promote. The failure isn’t the engineering of PHEVs.

2 hours ago
Roy_H

Yes, this is extremely obvious as you have already pointed out. Should be stated clearly in the main article, even headline. “Corporate PHEV Users Prefer Filling Car With Corporate Credit Card Than Paying For Own Electricity”.

It is incredibly stupid to have a policy that rewards using gas and then complain that they don’t charge the car at their own expense.

1 hour ago
Roy_H

Why would anyone down vote this post?

59 minutes ago
Assaf

Note to author: typo in title – “subsized” -> “subsidized”, no?

Otherwise, thanks for bringing the story.

1 hour ago
Steven Loveday

Thank you!

1 hour ago
Paul de Wit

On he plus side. When you buy then used, your battery will be as new.
Makes it all the more attractive to me!

13 minutes ago