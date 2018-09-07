GM’s Global Transmission Electrification Head Discusses EV Future
Electrified transmissions? Let’s have a look at what this General Motors executive is talking about.
So much uncertainty in the future of OEMs’ electrification plans is forever present. Thus, Autoline’s John McElroy interviews General Motors’ top dog for global transmission electrification, to get a better idea of what’s in store.
Executive Director of Global Transmission Electrification at GM, Mike Anderson titled his recent share “Navigating the Uncertainty.” While this may come across as pro- or anti-electric vehicles, one can certainly understand the dilemma. As electrification slowly unfolds and eventually becomes the norm, how can OEMs bank on the tried-and-true practices, all while preparing for the imminent future? From an EV aficionado perspective, legacy automakers aren’t doing enough. But in reality, people like Anderson seem to be aware of and on top of it.
Anderson realizes that flexibility is paramount and having the team ready is key. Now, it’s all a matter of the “if” and “when.” While we’d love to say that legacy automakers aren’t planning or doing enough, it all comes with the territory.
He reveals that even with an ICE or hybrid car today, electrified transmissions are already key. When it comes to transmissions for electric cars, next-gen transmission development is already on par and ready to go. Anderson admits that GM is already in “Lane 2” in terms of the development of this tech. He assures that for some EVs that are performance capable, a two-speed transmission makes sense.
GM is taking notes and has been for years in regards to its Chevrolet Volt and Bolt EV. Anderson admits that while some of the data was expected, the automaker has learned quite a bit along the way. Check out the video above for more information.
Video Description via Autoline Network on YouTube:
GM: Navigating the Uncertainty – CAR MBS 2018
Automakers have been adding more and more gears to transmissions over the years. But that trend won’t last, according to Mike Anderson, the Executive Director of Global Transmission Electrification at GM. With the move to EVs, he says were about to see more electrified transmissions in our vehicles.
21 Comments on "GM’s Global Transmission Electrification Head Discusses EV Future"
Interesting bit about how they are gathering usage data with their existing EV programs, which provides valuable input for future development. That way programs like the Bolt, even if not profitable in itself, should pay off long term — giving them an edge over makers who have no serious EVs on the roads at all today…
That perhaps also says that even a “compliance” car can prove to be valuable. Learn from your mistakes before you make really big mistakes. It sort of makes sense to slowly make the transition for that reason – it’s a lot easier to correct a serious mistake on a small number of cars than it is to correct even a minor issue on a large number of cars.
Or, just build a freakin’ EV like tiny Tesla does.
This talking is worn out. The light hybrid era has passed and GM is still strategizing on how and when to insert light hybrids into it’s lineup.
Time to stop analyzing data and start building new era cars and trucks.
Tesla will have a semi and a mid-sized SUV by the time GM rolls out these light hybrids.
GM is still banking on the death of Tesla.
“GM: Navigating the Uncertainty…”
Perhaps if GM takes a good long look at the INSIDEEVs Sales Scorecard it will clear up some of the “uncertainty” GM seems to be constrained by.
“When the mind is in a state of Uncertainty the smallest impulse directs it to either side” q/ Terence
Spend some time on non-EV car forums, especially pickup truck/off-road forums.
There are alot of people that still consider EVs a cruel joke, despite showing them Tesla drag videos.
I’m part of the bridge community – I love trucks and used them accordingly AND I’m pro-EV.
But trust me, you guys could never flame me over ICE comments like those guys would over EV comments.
Until their customer base is willing to accept EVs, they need to keep selling ICEs, or they will go out of business.
“a two-speed transmission makes sense”
Make it efficient to get better mileage.
But increases complexity and maintenance/repair requirements.
Makes you wonder if in the future we’ll end up with 10 speed transmissions in EV’s, just as we do in ICE vehicles.
EV’s don’t need 10 speeds because they have huge power bands unlike ICE. But there is a trade off between top end performance and low speed power.
While the powerbands are different the move to more and more gears is largely driven by efficiency, which is one of the reasons EV may start having gearboxes/transmissions.
John McElroy – “So this is sort of ‘Son of 2-mode'”
Paging George S Bower….
I feel like this is the second coming of the “fuel cell”. Something that folks in the pocket of the oils companies can talk about safely. Anything that still lets them maintain control of oil dependence. Fuel cells will never materialize to the mass market, and adding electric motors to a transmission does nothing of value. Maybe gain some efficiency? When the standard ICE is only 20% efficient minimal gains mean nothing. Notice how pure electric lanes were not discussed at all in this video? He spend most of the time talking about the first lane where they continue the development of traditional propulsion. There has been no development on ICE’s for a hundred years. Time to step aside oil companies. You have your money and blood, even it that mean it causing international wars. Isn’t about time we rethink how inconvenient a 30 min top off vs a 3 min top off is when compared to our environment and our souls. (steps down from soapbox)
You are preaching to the choir, my friend.
@James said: “If Tesla goes bankrupt, …If Tesla were to survive…”
Tesla has been around for 15 years and currently selling more EVs in North America and Western Europe than any other car maker by a wide margin… so no need to wait to checkmark the “..if Tesla were to survive”.
Any car makers today sitting back with uncertainty about viability of EVs waiting to see if Tesla fails is in deep situational denial.
Yet they do. And hedge their bets by research and by putting out boutique EVs in tiny production runs, calling it good.
Sadly, you are probably right. It makes sense, given what we’ve seen so far in the 21st century.
Let’s be real there is a benefit to a simple 2 speed transmission in a EV. Tesla gets around this by putting two different motor in their higher performance vehicles. But they could reduce the size of those motors if they had a 2 speed transmission because the motor would be more efficient through its entire range. And let’s not forget Tesla did try to build a 2 speed transmission.
Hope they will make a very compelling EV with all those collected data!
Liken this to Nokia giving a seminar on strategies and scenarios on how to move forward in the smartphone race in 2008. We know the iPhone was introduced in 2007.
Granted, heavy industry moves at a snail’s pace compared to the personal electronics field – yet, there is a point where one has to play, or pack up and go home. Talk is cheap, Tesla has three successful, top-selling models with refueling infrastructure …TODAY!
We all know what happened to Nokia, and where Apple stands today. How long will GM collect data, pay researchers, give seminars and peer through the looking glass before they just bear down and compete with Model 3 and Y?
Agreed. They won’t even have the tax credit by the time these new EVs are out. GM is almost at the 200k US sales cap with the Volt and Bolt. They’ll only be phasing out about 6 months later than Tesla.