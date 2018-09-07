GM’s Global Transmission Electrification Head Discusses EV Future

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Electrified transmissions? Let’s have a look at what this General Motors executive is talking about.

So much uncertainty in the future of OEMs’ electrification plans is forever present. Thus, Autoline’s John McElroy interviews General Motors’ top dog for global transmission electrification, to get a better idea of what’s in store.

Executive Director of Global Transmission Electrification at GM, Mike Anderson titled his recent share “Navigating the Uncertainty.” While this may come across as pro- or anti-electric vehicles, one can certainly understand the dilemma. As electrification slowly unfolds and eventually becomes the norm, how can OEMs bank on the tried-and-true practices, all while preparing for the imminent future? From an EV aficionado perspective, legacy automakers aren’t doing enough. But in reality, people like Anderson seem to be aware of and on top of it.

Anderson realizes that flexibility is paramount and having the team ready is key. Now, it’s all a matter of the “if” and “when.” While we’d love to say that legacy automakers aren’t planning or doing enough, it all comes with the territory.

He reveals that even with an ICE or hybrid car today, electrified transmissions are already key. When it comes to transmissions for electric cars, next-gen transmission development is already on par and ready to go. Anderson admits that GM is already in “Lane 2” in terms of the development of this tech. He assures that for some EVs that are performance capable, a two-speed transmission makes sense.

GM is taking notes and has been for years in regards to its Chevrolet Volt and Bolt EV. Anderson admits that while some of the data was expected, the automaker has learned quite a bit along the way. Check out the video above for more information.