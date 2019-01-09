GM Teams With Chargepoint, EVgo & Greenlots

54 M BY MARK KANE

Planning a long-distance trip with a Chevrolet Bolt EV will be easier

General Motors announced a collaboration with three charging networks in the U.S. – EVgo, ChargePoint and Greenlots – to enable access to the largest collective network of more than 31,000 charging ports.

GM says that it believes in an all-electric future and intends to provide its customers (particularly Chevrolet Bolt EV owners) aggregated dynamic data from each of the EV charging networks, available from the on-board computer or myChevrolet app.

The terms of its collaboration and agreements are to be finalized during the first quarter of 2019, but it’s already hinted that the enhanced charging experience will include:

real-time data on charge station health (working, available and compatible)

one-stop shop for all range and charging data before or during a trip

GM also expects to make enrollment for charging with these networks easier by creating an app interface for all three networks to streamline charger access and potentially allow activation of a charging session using the app instead of a membership card

Doug Parks, General Motors vice president of Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Programs said: