GM Says No To Plug-In Hybrids, Yes To Pure Electric
It’s all-electric for the win, says GM.
Mark Reuss, General Motors President, shown below with the Chevrolet Volt in 2012, says that there is no backing for plug-in hybrids.
The company intends to focus all its resources on the all-electric part of the plug-in segment, which excludes the possibility of some other models – SUV or pickup – with Voltec drivetrain, for which many hoped after the Volt’s demise.
Mark Reuss said at the company’s investor conference:
“Hybrids are just countermeasures to an ICE.”
“You can’t spend money to force the customer to carry around extra stuff they may not need.”
“Or, you can spend your money on getting the real answer, which is providing the customer a zero emissions, sustainable, affordable solution.”
Interestingly, in China, Buick is going to introduce the plug-in hybrid Velite 6. Mixed signals, perhaps? Seems true, especially if you consider the Cadillac electric SUV debut from last night.
Source: Green Car Reports
GM, Honda, etc are continuously showing you can’t get people to pay a premium for a PHEV. People like PHEVs, but they aren’t profitable to make. I love the Clarity PHEV and the Volt, but both sell at large discounts as they can’t move them for asking price. People are buying them as there are tax credits and discounts. People in the know see that the Clarity PHEV sells for less than an Accord if you are eligible for tax credits it is a relative bargain.
You know Honda and GM worked together on the Clarity technology? Every wonder why Honda went with a T shape battery, similar range as the Volt Gen 1 and the actual drive train is very similar to the Volts.
No, the technology is nothing the same. Yes, Honda made some deals with GM for hybrid technology, but they clearly didn’t use them for the Clarity (which inherits its powertrain from Accord PHEV).
Honda went with a flat but not quite skateboard style battery under the floor pan and rear seat and trunk and GM went with a T style eating into interior room. Honda uses a non-planetary parallel/series power split device that basically operates in series mode or in parallel with direct drive mode (like overdrive on a traditional transmission) and GM uses a single or dual planetary setup (depending on generation) in the Volt. Very different tech.
Having owned both a Volt and a Clarity PHEV, the Clarity is great as it suffers no interior space loss from the hybrid tech (other than a tiny bit of trunk space).
Remember, people purchasing are the minority, most are leasing them…Last IEV article I saw stated 55% of PHEV “owners” are leasing and 80% of BEVs are leased…If you live in a state that gives you HOV access and you use the highways, its a huge perk…
The styling is just not there for most PHEVs and in many cases they’re not very quick in the 0-60 or more importantly the passing speeds…Nissan actually announced they improved the new Leafs passing speed…
Exactly why people won’t pay a premium for them? Why would you pay more for a vehicle that is slower and heavier than a comparable ICE vehicle, with the only benefit being electric operation and better efficiency?
Both PHEVs and “affordable” EVs are, IMHO, dependant on the tax credit and rebates for the large majority of their sales.
At current prices they would be mostly unsaleable without the tax credit/rebates. Will the manufacturers be able to lower their prices enough in the post tax credit world to sell them in significant numbers???
Click on that “plug-in sales scorecard” in the upper right of this page and you’ll see that the Prius Prime, Honda Clarity, and Chevy Volt are all among the best selling plug-in vehicles.
I think small vehicles can now go full EV at a reasonable price…but PHEV should still be used for big heavy non-aerodynamic vehicles that are much harder to electrify.
That’s too bad, the best hybrid technology is the BMW i3 REX, which is genius.
If charging stations are full, you can simply drive on some gas to get to the next chargers.
I like the i3 REx (bought one cheaply used), but as a hybrid it is really bad. The Clarity PHEV weighs 1000 lbs more and gets better gas mileage and can go full speed on gas alone. So at 80 mph fully loaded my Clarity PHEV gets much better MPG than my i3 REx at 70 mph with just me. The i3 REx is only a good solution if you don’t drive on gas much.
Unless in Europe or with the illegal “fix”. The REx can operate anywhere below 75% and isn’t thrashed at its limits at high speed since the drive-train is designed to effectively use both gas to complement the once minuscule battery for over twice its range.
Whereas as we all know for the US i3 REx owners, the 2 cylinder engine is an unhappy crutch to the next CCS or other means of charge, and not as an effective propulsion component to the car or journey.
The problem with the i3 Rex is it ICE can’t provide top performance. And for the cost, you could get EVs with double the range.
Or you could simply have twice the range with a full BEV.
The whole point is to not burn gas. So if you’re using gas you’re losing.
GM has said several times now that their future is all-electric. I was pleasantly surprised by this. The real question is how far is that future? They’re not completely done with ICE yet after all.
This makes sense. By the time you add enough batteries to a larger vehicle for it to a decent range, you’ve made a vehicle that going to be heavy and expensive. You’re better off sticking with ICE for vehicles that need that level of utility and do BEVs for those vehicles that don’t require that level of utility. Rivian’s truck is a good example of an EV truck that isn’t going to try to pull a 5-wheeler camper 500 miles into the desert. But for what a lot of people buy trucks for it will work well.
Interestingly the 2018 sales reports show Volt and Bolt to sell in roughly equal numbers, so that doesn’t underscore Reuss new found wisdom. Of course in that same period Model 3 outsold those models 7 fold despite ramp up problems so I guess what he means is that all electric+ the magic sauce is the future. Looks like GM figures the Cadillac badge could be one of the ingredients for that sauce.
Happy cooking GM…..
You have to look at who buys the Bolt EV, it is a compact hatch in the US. It would sell great in Europe, it is selling what they planned it to sell. Also, I suspect it costs less to make than the Volt, and less to warranty. Given more desirable EVs than the Bolt EV I suspect they will see higher sales at a premium price. I think the Bolt EV is a short lived EV designed to ride out the tax credit phase out.
SUVs and pickups are the cash cows (now almost the only cows) for GM and Ford.
Ford looks to be wading waste deep into hybrids/PHEVs in the near future (F-150, Explorer, etc)
GM has no hybrid/plug in products (currently or on the drawing board) to compete (in the north American market), … so Reuss only has one option —- he’s getting the ol’ trash talk warmed up. (and please don’t peek behind the China Motors curtain while Mark is talking)
“GM has no hybrid/plug in products (currently or on the drawing board) to compete (in the north American market),”
You know this based on your magic 8 ball?
Goddamn it, GM. PUT THE VOLTEC DRIVETRAIN INTO BIG VEHICLES! SUVs, pick-ups, vans, etc!
I’m sure anyone else but GM (or Ford, or Chrysler, or Toyota) would agree…
Well, that ship has probably sailed and GM has proven again that they will never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.
Probably when Tesla comes out with their BEV truck and/or Rivian finally ramps up production you will see a belated, reluctant moves by GM/Ford to try and hold back the flood but not until then.
How much would that vehicle weigh and cost with “around town EV range”? If it cost more than a thousand or 2 over a similar vehicle who would pay the extra money?
Need a proper 2 door coupe.
Except the Toyota Prius Prime PHEV is reasonably priced, super low maintenance and works like a champ delivering a minimum 53 mpg all the way up to 113 Mpge. While you argue about this, I have been driving it for two years and saving a ton of money while reducing carbon emissions.
It’s all lipstick on a pig. Compromise technology solutions willl never win because they please no one.
If the price of a BEV Is to be cost competitive with ICE by 2023 and charge points are to be as prolific as gas stations in the same time frame, it makes sense that new PHEV development would be misguided.
But do we really believe BEV pickup with 300-400 miles range fully loaded for $50k US is possible in the next decade?
For reference, I can do close to 500 miles fully loaded into a strong headwind with my $35k US F150
“You can’t spend money to force the customer to carry around extra stuff they may not need.”
Such as over 60kWh to 100kWh of bricks when owners won’t need more than 10 units per day?
To see EVs win over the priority for GM may seem like a win for us, but my god what a loss, a developmental loss for GM for abandoning the Voltec system. Is it not scale-able? The whole benefit hybrids have is the ability to keep combustion engines, particularly older, less competitive and cheap units within in their operational sweet zone while the MG1 and/or MG2 unit does the hard work.
I feel they might regret this if and when Nissan introduces their e-Power engines beyond the JDM, especially if they come with +8kWh packs as many are expecting from Renault in europe.
I guess I have pretty mixed feelings about this but given how slowly the PHEV Outlander is selling in the US my longstanding view a Voltec Equinox would sell well might well be wrong in which case GM is right to not bother with it. Since I think we are 4+ years away from Equinox sized and priced (within $5K) BEVs with 250+ miles of highway range I was hoping a Voltec Equinox could fill that gap until the 90+ kWh batteries needed to make viable CUVs in this form factor (IE not aero-comprimised) become affordable. We will see if Ford really does offer a PHEV Escape and how it sells.
Haha. Funny how their perception has changed
PHEVs had the potential to be an important bridge technology to EVs. If we rolled the clock back to 2010, we could have drastically reduced oil consumption by mandating 50-mile AER PHEVs in all vehicle segments by 2020. PHEVs are a bridge technology to full BEVs in that: (1) it has been far cheaper to add a gas engine to give long distance range than giving multiples of battery KWH beyond daily driving needs; (2) it could leverage limited battery availability during ramp up of production and (3) it could avoid charging issues (and range anxiety) while fast charging infrastructure was built up. However, battery costs are coming down, battery production is going up, and charging infrastructure is expanding. If you don’t have an array of PHEVs in production or far along in planning, you’ll probably largely miss the window where PHEVs are a sensible solution, and it’s better to just skip to BEVs.