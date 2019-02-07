GM Is Going “All Electric” But Won’t Say When: No Word On Truck
The direction was set, but the pace is unknown
General Motors is undergoing a huge transformation on different fronts. The automaker goes from losing money to making money. Shifts from passenger cars to more SUVs and from conventional powertrains to all-electric.
According to Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of General Motors, the company is going all-electric. What does that really mean? Details are scarce as we know only about a new platform and an all-electric Cadillac. Even the Caddy is still three years from launch.
Mary Barra doesn’t expect to make money off BEVs in the next few years, which means that the first profitable models (EV profitability was underlined at a meeting with dealers) are to appear early next decade.
We assume that those few years will be needed to develop new models and prepare for high-volume models. We should probably see some battery supply deal in the near future, which would confirm that GM is really making a bold move.
Because the company is pursuing profitability, even by making unpopular decisions of closing some of its plants, there will probably no real will to sell many of the current plug-in models (looking at the Chevrolet Bolt EV) at a loss in those few years.
GM so far didn’t say when we will see new electric models, including the much-anticipated electric pickup.
Source: CNBC
ICE vehicles will always be needed
LICE vehicles are the error.
Why will they always be needed? Please elaborate. I’m sure that all those who read this forum would love to know your arguments.
Yes. This reminds me of the climate change deniers who jump into a conversation to point out how “obvious” it is that CC isn’t real, is a hoax, etc., only to have someone who trusts the science say, “OK, prove it. Publish your paper, collect your Nobel Prize, and become one of the great heroes of science.” That’s when the CC denier typically disappears.
By profitable, it means EV will cost about $7K more than similar gasser. EV drive train costs about the same as ICE engine, and the battery will add about $7K to the price. That means Cruze hatch ($23) like EV will cost about $30K. Lowest price for Bolt on sale was $30K.
Yes, Bolt performs whole lot better, but this shows that lowest price for 200+ miles range EV will always be over $30K.
If you want 200+ miles range EV for under $30K, get them now when the tax credit is still available. Current Bolt is probably the cheapest you’ll ever get it since others won’t be able to haggle the price due to limited availability.
“200+ miles range EV will always be over $30K”
I seriously doubt this will hold true. However, GM EVs (being Cadillacs) will probably start at $50k or more.
I have the Caddy SUV-EV as my screensaver. Hope is all I got right now. Model Y is probably what I end up with. If my current Caddy holds together, I probably won’t need a newer car for 5 years or more.
That assumes
1) batteries and other EV components also won’t improve in density, thus always requiring over 60kWh to get comfortable 200 miles of range.
2) EVs wouldn’t be discounted the same way all other vehicles are discounted
Also note that assembly costs for BEVs are lower than for ICEVs.
