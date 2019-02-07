  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. GM Is Going “All Electric” But Won’t Say When: No Word On Truck

GM Is Going “All Electric” But Won’t Say When: No Word On Truck

1 H BY MARK KANE 9

The direction was set, but the pace is unknown

General Motors is undergoing a huge transformation on different fronts. The automaker goes from losing money to making money. Shifts from passenger cars to more SUVs and from conventional powertrains to all-electric.

According to Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of General Motors, the company is going all-electric. What does that really mean? Details are scarce as we know only about a new platform and an all-electric Cadillac. Even the Caddy is still three years from launch.

GM news
GMC Considering Electric Sierra Pickup Truck, Plus Plug-In SUVs
Cadillac's First Electric Car (SUV) Is Still 3 Years Away
My Chevy Bolt Is On Third Battery Pack: Here's Why

Mary Barra doesn’t expect to make money off BEVs in the next few years, which means that the first profitable models (EV profitability was underlined at a meeting with dealers) are to appear early next decade.

We assume that those few years will be needed to develop new models and prepare for high-volume models. We should probably see some battery supply deal in the near future, which would confirm that GM is really making a bold move.

Because the company is pursuing profitability, even by making unpopular decisions of closing some of its plants, there will probably no real will to sell many of the current plug-in models (looking at the Chevrolet Bolt EV) at a loss in those few years.

GM so far didn’t say when we will see new electric models, including the much-anticipated electric pickup.

Source: CNBC

Categories: Chevrolet

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

9 Comments on "GM Is Going “All Electric” But Won’t Say When: No Word On Truck"

newest oldest most voted
Scott Franco

Nobody cares.
Work harder.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
swamplife

Errors occur
ICE vehicles will always be needed

Vote Up1-4Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
G2

LICE vehicles are the error.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
Sammy

Why will they always be needed? Please elaborate. I’m sure that all those who read this forum would love to know your arguments.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
Lou Grinzo

Yes. This reminds me of the climate change deniers who jump into a conversation to point out how “obvious” it is that CC isn’t real, is a hoax, etc., only to have someone who trusts the science say, “OK, prove it. Publish your paper, collect your Nobel Prize, and become one of the great heroes of science.” That’s when the CC denier typically disappears.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

By profitable, it means EV will cost about $7K more than similar gasser. EV drive train costs about the same as ICE engine, and the battery will add about $7K to the price. That means Cruze hatch ($23) like EV will cost about $30K. Lowest price for Bolt on sale was $30K.

Yes, Bolt performs whole lot better, but this shows that lowest price for 200+ miles range EV will always be over $30K.

If you want 200+ miles range EV for under $30K, get them now when the tax credit is still available. Current Bolt is probably the cheapest you’ll ever get it since others won’t be able to haggle the price due to limited availability.

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
Loboc

“200+ miles range EV will always be over $30K”

I seriously doubt this will hold true. However, GM EVs (being Cadillacs) will probably start at $50k or more.

I have the Caddy SUV-EV as my screensaver. Hope is all I got right now. Model Y is probably what I end up with. If my current Caddy holds together, I probably won’t need a newer car for 5 years or more.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
Do Not Read Between The Lines

That assumes
1) batteries and other EV components also won’t improve in density, thus always requiring over 60kWh to get comfortable 200 miles of range.
2) EVs wouldn’t be discounted the same way all other vehicles are discounted

Also note that assembly costs for BEVs are lower than for ICEVs.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
William

Mary B.,Mary B., quite contrary!

“Mary, Mary, quite contrary,
How does your EV business grow?
With silver Bolts, and cocked up Volts,
And pretty maids all in a row.”

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago