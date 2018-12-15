GM Hits Federal Tax Credit Phase-Out Of 200,000 EVs Sold In U.S.
It will be more difficult for GM to compete soon.
According to our estimates (see Monthly Plug-In EV Sales Scorecard), General Motors crossed the mark of 200,000 plug-in electric car sales in the U.S. before the end of November 2018.
The 200,000 sales is the magical number, which triggers the phase-out of the federal tax credit of up to $7,500. Even if not all customers applied for the tax credit or if there is some delay between sales and the federal tax credit tally, the 200,000 will be fact in this quarter.
This means that:
- by the end of March 2019: full $7,500 incentive will be available only for one more quarter
- between April 1, 2019 and September 30, 2019: maximum will be just 50% ($3,750)
- between October 1,2019 to March 31, 2020: maximum will be just 25% ($1,875)
- from April 1, 2020: no federal tax credit
General Motors cars:
- Chevrolet Volt – 152,486
- Chevrolet Bolt EV – 40,783
- Chevrolet Spark EV – 7,371
- Cadillac ELR – 2,891
- Cadillac CT6 PHEV – 429
- Total: 203,960
More than 75% of all GM’s plug-in car sales fall on the Chevrolet Volt, which in November 2018 hit its new all-time record of 3,930! It would’ve been great news, but it was overshadowed by news that GM ends Volt production by March 2019, which is, by the way, the last month of the full $7,500 federal tax credit for GM.
Chevrolet Bolt EV struggles to note a sales increase this year, although November was its 2nd best month ever:
The federal tax credit was designed to jump-start the market of plug-in car sales and the main question is whether GM used the incentive in a way that will enable the company to gain a competitive advantage? Well, without copying the Volt powertrain to some popular SUV models over eight years and now ending the Volt, we feel GM failed to utilize its early start and position. Similarly, it happens also to Nissan, which needed years to make the LEAF more appealing from a design standpoint and still didn’t introduce the 60 kWh version (now it too is behind newcomers like Hyundai-Kia).
So far the winner seems to be Tesla – because it utilized the $7,500 in the ramp-up phase to the point when $7,500 will not be of that much importance (hopefully).
Paradoxically, hitting the limit should mean that GM will produce EVs at a higher scale now, because this is the only way to keep the price per unit low when there is no federal tax credit of up to $7,500.
Here’s what happens next: Bolt sales fall off the cliff.
Sad, but you’re right. Without attractive lease price, Bolt sales will be in the hundreds a month.
OR… GM has LG convert the Volts battery capacity for Bolts and makes and sells even more Bolts…
GM’s choice to concentrate on conquest sales, rather than focus on their own loyal customers, will be confirmed as a terrible decision for tax-credit use.
What suggestion is best for their next step, knowing that generous subsidy won’t be available?
Probably that’s why GM terminated Volt. What happens next to Bolt may be a big question.
Launch of $35,000 Model-3 could seriously alter the balance and the sales of Bolt.
Really sad, GM just doesn’t get it and their dealers are worse at getting it. Why no Voltec Equinox? Instead they threw a bone to their dealers with a diesel, the D in diesel is for dealer, parts service, twice the cost for oil changes etc. A Voltec in this would have been a sales leader. Instead hobble the car by making it too small for the market, like the Volt and Bolt. I lovey Volt but I’ve given up on the. GM since they are with the oil companies, they could dominate the PHEV market with CUV’s and Trucks. A Plug in Colorado / Silverado would sell out. They have all the parts. Now they just want to be a has been. Good by GM. I’ve bought many new cars from you!
“Well, without copying the Volt powertrain to some popular SUV models over eight years and now ending the Volt, we feel GM failed to utilize its early start and position.”
Not Really… the Volt was designed when batteries were 1,000 plus per KW and now they will be approaching 100 per KW in a year or two… A dual mode power train is simply to expensive and complex to compete with the simplicity of a BEV powertrain now that batteries are much much cheaper… KISS…
RIP PHEVs the newest LEGACY TECHNOLOGY…
kW is a unit of power, not energy. Batteries are not measured in kW.
The gummint is going to have to do something about the current EV tax incentives. Fortunately we will have a Democratic controlled House to prevent the current program from just being cancelled outright. So they are left with a choice of incentivizng the purchase of the LEAF, i3, 500e and the new Korean offerings but not the two biggest domestic manufacturer choices. Let’s just hope that modification and extension of the current program isn’t tied to something asinine like border wall funding.
On other news, according to the bmwusa.com webpage, the 2019 i3 pricing has now been loaded and it looks like the prices stayed the same, even with the new 42 kWh battery. Just in case the M3 SR doesn’t come out until the incentives have dwindled down to nothing. Take the $46K for the i3, subtract dealer discount, $10K USAA incentive (which hopefully carries on), $2K owner loyalty, and the $7.5K tax credit and you are looking at mid $20’s for an i3. Just sayin’ . . . .