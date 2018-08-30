Chevy Camaro eCOPO Blows Away Tesla Model S P100D
The eCOPO Chevy Camaro concept will be on view at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas
In celebration of 50 years of the original COPO Chevrolet Camaro production race car, the carmaker has announced an electric concept version of the car with over 700 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque.
The Detroit automaker, best known around the EV community for the Chevy Volt and Bolt EV, is dipping their toes (at least as a concept) into the electric sports car with the eCOPO announcement. The car is expected to have a 9 second quarter-mile time although testing is still in process.
If this is achieved it would blow away the quarter mile time of the Tesla P100D and perform nearly as well as the upcoming Tesla Roadster. But not quite.
We have seen plenty of conversions of Chevrolet Camaros and even more powerful Chevy’s such as the pricey Corvette Genovation GXE. Now that we have seen an electric Camaro concept from Chevy itself, we hope this is a peek at the automaker’s future product portfolio.
We have seen many electric concepts come and go over the years that never make it to market. However we did see a decidedly Camaro shaped vehicle when GM announced 20 production EVs around this time last year. Perhaps there is hope that this one enters production.
The full press release is below:
eCOPO Camaro Race Car Concept Electrifies Drag Racing
LAS VEGAS — Fifty years after the original COPO Camaro special-order performance models were introduced, Chevrolet’s eCOPO Camaro Concept demonstrates an electrified vision for drag racing.
Developed by General Motors and built in partnership with the pioneering electric drag racing team Hancock and Lane Racing, the concept race car — based on the 2019 COPO Camaro — is entirely electric-powered, driven by an electric motor providing the equivalent of more than 700 horsepower and 600 lb.-ft. of torque.
Chevrolet estimates quarter-mile times in the 9-second range. Testing is ongoing.
“The eCOPO Concept is all about where we go in the future with electrification in the high-performance space,” said Russ O’Blenes, director, performance variants, parts and motorsports at General Motors. “The original COPO Camaro program was all about pushing the envelope and this concept is an exploration with the very same spirit.”
Chevrolet partnered with Hancock and Lane Racing not only for the team’s success in NHRA drag racing, but its involvement with Patrick McCue, the driving force behind the record-holding “Shock and Awe” electric drag racing car, and his Seattle-area Bothell High School automotive technology program. More than a dozen students participated in the development and assembly of the electrified drag car, with the racing team’s assistance.
“This project exemplifies Chevrolet and General Motors’ commitment to engaging young minds in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education,” said O’Blenes. “It also represents our goal of a world with zero emissions, with the next-generation of engineers and scientists who will help us get there.”
800 volts
Just as the original 1969 COPO Camaro models relied on creative engineering to make them successful in Stock Eliminator drag racing, the eCOPO breaks new ground with its unique motor and GM’s first 800-volt battery back.
The electric motor is based on a pair of BorgWarner HVH 250-150 motor assemblies, each generating 300 lb.-ft. of torque, and replaces the gas engine. It is connected to a conventional, racing-prepared “Turbo 400” automatic transmission, which channels the motor’s torque to the same solid rear axle used in the production COPO Camaro race cars.
The all-new 800-volt battery pack enables a more efficient power transfer to the electric motor, while also supporting faster recharging, which is important for the limited time between elimination rounds in drag racing.
“Eight-hundred volts is more than twice the voltage of the battery packs in the production Chevrolet Volt and Bolt EV, so the eCOPO pushes into new technological territory,” says O’Blenes. “As GM advances its electrification leadership, a big step might just come from the drag strip.”
The battery pack is composed of four 200-volt modules, each weighing approximately 175 pounds, mounted strategically in the car for optimal weight distribution. Two are located in the rear seat area and the other two are in the trunk: one in the spare tire well and the other in the area over the rear axle.
A full Battery Management System monitors all critical voltages and temperatures within the pack. It ties into a comprehensive safety system that continuously evaluates all vehicle electrical components for proper function and safe operation. The batteries in the rear compartment are sealed off from the interior and an integrated driveshaft tunnel has been added between the modules for increased protection. Additionally, the roll cage in the trunk area has been expanded to provide additional protection for the rear-mounted modules.
With the modules’ strategic positions, the eCOPO Camaro has greater than a 56-percent rear-weight bias, which helps launch the car more efficiently.
Electric crate motors
The eCOPO Camaro Concept expands Chevrolet and General Motors’ electrification development and supports future product development. It also suggests a potential new avenue for Chevrolet’s crate engine and performance parts portfolio.
The eCOPO Camaro’s electric motor has the same bell house mounting pattern and crankshaft flange as the popular LS-family engines in Chevrolet’s crate engine portfolio. That allows it to bolt up to just about any General Motors transmission. In fact, the transmission, driveshaft and other drivetrain components remain in the same locations as in a gasoline-powered COPO Camaro race car, meaning the electric motor simply bolts into the engine compartment, in place of the gas engine.
“The possibilities are intriguing and suggest a whole new world for racers,” said O’Blenes. “Chevrolet pioneered the concept of the high-performance crate engine right around the time the original COPO Camaro models were created, and the eCOPO project points to a future that could include electric crate motors for racing, or even your street rod. We’re not there yet, but it’s something we’re exploring.”
In the meantime, Chevrolet and Hancock and Lane Racing will continue to develop the eCOPO Camaro and test it on the drag strip, seeking quicker elapsed times with all-new technology.
The eCOPO Concept, shown in Electric Blue, joins the 50th anniversary 2019 COPO Camaro production race car and approximately two dozen additional Chevrolet concepts and show vehicles at the SEMA Show, in Las Vegas, through Nov. 2.
18 Comments on "Chevy Camaro eCOPO Blows Away Tesla Model S P100D"
The Tesla Roadster (which I guess is also a concept) has a quarter mile time of 8.8 seconds… and it’s a four-seater.
The Roadster is not a concept, Tesla is already bulding the tooling and intends to take it to mass production soon.
What a shock! A purpose built drag racer theoretically can beat a large family sedan in a drag race. Imagine if it was built to actually take full advantage of electric motors.
I would be ok with one of these in my driveway. It would absolutely destroy my neighbor’s Challenger. The electric sports car needs to arrive already!
“The electric sports car needs to arrive already!”
I don’t know about that. If the S can do low 2s what the hell should we expect from the ev sports? I’m too scared to think about it.
I just wonder when/if the electric crate motors will go on sale…. If they come with batteries(or Chevy sells batteries as well), it could be a boon for conversions, since the motors will bolt up(no pun intended) to almost any Chevy transmission. I would like to see a 1964 Impala converted, and also lets convert some Tahoe’s and Suburban’s as well(that would help remove the biggest polluters)
Would the normal Chevy transmission be able to handle the instant torque of an electric motor?
I find it interesting they went with a standard transmission. The idea of a motor assembly that has the same bell housing bolt pattern is interesting, but I question how often using an actual transmission would be required.
This is a disappointing low tech conversion. I am amazed it works as well as it does. Utilizing the same automatic transmission drivetrain is just dead weight. Should be 4 wheel drive with motors close to wheels. Sounds like it has to be recharged for each race.
It’s All Low Tech Smoke & Mirrors . 🙁
The second image seems to be showing a tire burnout at a drag race. In the Tesla Racing Channel on YouTube the driver of a P100D carefully avoids water pit and relies on brilliant traction control.
This is a parody?
800 volts huh? I’ve often wondered why manufacturers are sticking with battery packs in the 300-400 volt range. I mean, theoretically higher voltage is more efficient and allows for smaller wires and less heat generation. But I’m sure there’s some physics reasons why they have stuck with the voltages they’re using now. So can anyone enlighten me as to how that works?
Bitchin’ Camaro! I believe the legacy auto companies who will be most effective at competing with Tesla are companies who have CEOs with an engineering background. Mary Barra is an electrical engineer.
Who gives a s&%*? Make a real car that people can buy!