GM CEO Barra Acknowledges Tesla’s “Very Capable” Cars

Electric vehicle sales

As GM lags behind in its launch of a new lineup of electric cars, the automaker’s CEO make a positive reference to Tesla.

It was nearly a year ago that GM announced a new commitment to electric vehicles. The automaker promised to debut “at least” 20 new EVs in the next five years. The more interesting part was that two of these new vehicles would be offered within 18 months. The announcement said:

In the next 18 months, GM will introduce two new all-electric vehicles based off learnings from the Chevrolet Bolt EV. They will be the first of at least 20 new all-electric vehicles that will launch by 2023.

Moreover, GM’s executive vice president of Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain Mark Reuss shared:

General Motors believes in an all-electric future. Although that future won’t happen overnight, GM is committed to driving increased usage and acceptance of electric vehicles through no-compromise solutions that meet our customers’ needs.

Since then, company CEO Mary Barra has chimed in from time to time to reiterate that the automaker is still keeping its commitment. Last week, Barra spoke at an Axios event in Boston. She specifically mentioned Tesla as having “capable electric vehicles” as she discussed GM’s upcoming expansion in the segment, as well as competitors. Barra said:

[Tesla has] very capable electric vehicles. When we look at the landscape of competition from a car company perspective, whether it’s Tesla or whether it’s some of the global [equipment manufacturers], there’s very capable competition and that’s what kind of drives us. That’s why we’ve been so aggressive on investing in technology and moving quickly.

It seems Tesla is finally proving itself, even among some legacy automakers. For years, the Silicon Valley electric automaker was seen as a small niche entrant, with little chance of huge success. Now, Tesla is producing cars at an impressive rate, reviews are mostly positive, and its hugely popular Model 3 sedan is beginning to displace a long list of best-selling vehicles in the U.S.

Source: Axios

CHEVROLET BOLT EV

Chevrolet Bolt EVs - finding more US driveways every month!
Chevrolet Bolt EV (wallpaper 2,560x) Chevrolet Bolt EV Chevrolet Bolt EV (wallpaper 2,560x) Chevrolet Bolt EV (wallpaper 2,560x) 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Chevrolet Bolt EV Chevrolet Bolt Chevrolet Bolt EV Interior Chevrolet Bolt EV: Lots of useful room inside...and a fair about of standard finishes Bolt Interior Chevy Bolt Chevrolet Bolt EV - right-hand-drive?! Chevy Bolt rear seats The rear seating area offers plenty of room for passengers Unfortunately, the 2017 Chevy Bolt seats look better than that feel Inside the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt

TESLA MODEL 3

Tesla Model 3 Range: 310 miles; 136/123 mpg-e. Tesla Model 3 charge port (U.S.) Tesla Model 3 front seats Tesla Model 3 at Atascadero, CA Supercharging station Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 Inside the Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 rear seats

Categories: Chevrolet, Tesla

Leave a Reply

55 Comments on "GM CEO Barra Acknowledges Tesla’s “Very Capable” Cars"

Will

Keep Barrading GM and Ford on their Electric Lineups which are jokes or just to calm us down

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
ffbj

Maybe you mean berate.
The Russian, English language school you went to, needs to work on its the spelling program.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Vexar

It was word play, obviously.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Robert Weekley

Ahhh…. Berate…Barra….Parading!
> “Barrading”!

57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago
Luke

Mary Barra is the CEO of GM. Perhaps it was intentional?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
AtlantaCourier

“Barraging” might have been best word

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Will

Yes. No reason for downvotes if you guys know what I meant

30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago
Will

Yes berate. No I’m not Russian. Everybody knows I’m from Ohio in here

31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago
Will

Why I’m getting downvotes? It’s a simple question. Where’s the 19 models the advertise. I’m still waiting. Fords the same. It’s seems they piggybacking off of Tesla to get some publicity, like look we doing 19 models but haven’t increased the production of the Bolt or put a the voltect in a CUV or Fords. Like it’s 2018 Nissan and BMW at least is trying to lead legacy auto companies to catch with Tesla.

32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago
bro1999

So within the next 6 months, GM should be unveiling 2 new EVs based off the Bolt. Can’t wait to see what they have up their sleeve. Hopefully not just badge engineered Bolts.

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Spoonman.

Hopefully something a little wider on the inside than the Bolt. It just barely couldn’t fit our three car seats, which are some of the narrowest on the market. We ended up with a Pacifica Hybrid and while we would have liked a BEV, the room for our kids’ cousins has really come in handy and in our small city we aren’t using any gas.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
earl colby pottinger

I love it when a hybrid runs mostly on it’s batteries.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Viking79

We had similar choice and ended up with Clarity PHEV. Miss the room from our minivan at times, but at least wide enough for 3 across.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
jelloslug

It seems that the only thing that GM has learned from Tesla is how to keep a schedule.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Lou Grinzo

Thank you for making the joke I wanted to but probably wouldn’t have.

39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
Nathan Crawford

Unfortunately I think we’ve already seen them… the Baojun E200 and the Buick Velite 6. Note that the quote says “…based off learnings from the Chevrolet Bolt…”, not based on the Bolt itself.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
theflew

Neither of those vehicles are based on the Bolt EV. The Buick Velite 6 is based on the Volt and The E200 is a larger E100.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Jim

Mary Barra recently talked about GM launching two EVs – Buick Velite 6 and Baojun E200, in a way that seemed like a reference to the plan made last year. So I wouldn’t count on more EVs coming in the next 6 months.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
iamta

0r in the next 6 yrs!

8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago
Joel B

I worry that one of them will be a badge engineered version of the Bolt, sold under the Buick name. Think of the Buick Encore, but electric. I’d be delighted to be wrong, though.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Viking79

This would explain increased Bolt EV production too.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago
Will

Yelp. It’s GM . A sheet metal somewhere

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
Robert Weekley

Taking what they “Have Learned” from the Bolt EV, & from “The Volt”, as well as from Tesla Tear Downs, they really “Should” be able to do and create a “Decent Competitor”, in the EV Space!

250-300+ miles range, at least 2 Battery Size Choices, More Comfortable Seats, More Headroom, better Aerodynamics, just for starters!

A 250 Mile Range, Malibu Sized Vehicle, would do them good! Give it 2,000 Lbs Towing, right out of the gate, and 100 kW+ Charging rates, would be a good start!

50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
Lou Grinzo

Sure, they could design, build, and sell the vehicles you described, but at what price and sales volume? That’s the rub.

Having said that, I’m sure GM (and Ford and Toyota and Honda and…) could do what you called for at a semi-reasonable price, if they’re willing to accept thin margins and low volumes that eat into the sales of their more profitable products.

This issue of competing with their own vehicles will only get worse as battery prices decline and EVs drop in price, increase in range, and generally become even more attractive as an ICE alternative for mainstream buyers.

33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
Brian

I disagree. I think the issue of competing with their own vehicles will get better as EVs become more profitable.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
Will

Or a Trax, or That nice Chevy CUV EV design

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
G2

If only GM ‘would’ since they have the capacity to do it (but they would still be battery constrained) however they won’t because their stocks are owned by big oil.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
Will

Lmao. Believe it when I see it

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
ffbj

GM is so old hat. I don’t really see anything coming out of them that even can hold a candle to the Model 3.
The Bolt is an alright city runabout.
As far as GM’s future products, go, well in the future maybe I will take an interest, but the future is fungible, and I think they are full of it.

Vote Up4-8Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
F150 Brian

Who does have a BEV car that can compete with the Model 3 (or S)?
Stop beating up GM over an expectation that no one has met.

Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
tim

Tesla has met that expectation. What makes them so special?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Doggydogworld

What makes Tesla special? That’s complicated. But they are clearly special.

GM has zero chance of selling a $49k+ compact sedan in huge volume. People would laugh if they even tried.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Will

No they will not. They can easily sell 10k EV on thier models if they advertise and not be such a$$es on dealers. you can take at least $4k off the sticker easily

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
Bunny

At what price point? $49,000?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
theflew

Why does GM need to beat the Model 3? It’s a $50k+ car and outside of Cadillac GM doesn’t make a lot of $50k+ cars. GM just needs to figure out how they are going to continue to sell 10 million cars/trucks a year. I’m sure it will be a mix of ICE, PHEV and EV’s.

Vote Up9-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Robert Weekley

Well the Caddi Volt (ELR), tried to reskin it, and double the price, and even giving it a bit more power. Didn’t really work! Even though the ELR was a Major Effort for them in the EREV Direction!

Maybe giving the ELR 4 Doors, and Real Adult Size Headroom – front AND Back, and 80-100 Battery Miles range, with a 2.6 Litre Engine, and a 600 Miles Range Total, would give it a few years sales possibility! Until BEV’s are 400-500 Miles Range, anyway!

41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
Will

No. It’s a good car but wrong design choice. They should have went straight to a SUV Caddy

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
bro1999

GM knows how to make sexy sports cars.
It’s just a matter of whether they are willing to make an electric sexy sports car. I drool to think what an E-vette (or something similar) could do.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
iamta

Sexy Compliance EV Cars , &..Build as few as Possible for as Long as Possible! ….lmao

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago
Will

Not a runabouts. It’s need a software update on the charging rate and EA chargers are coming online

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
Boltfan

In this horse race my money is on Mary Barra and Pam Fletcher at GM. After the Joe Rogan interview and getting a good look at the weird mindset of Musk … all bets on him are off. Let’s look to GM to take the reins from here on out.

Vote Up0-9Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Will

Yeah the interview didn’t do him any favors neither his board but he’s still there and he has a brilliant mind

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
iamta

Guaranteed …..You Will Lose BIG !!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
Lawrence

GM and old world car companies don’t have the sense of urgency or motivation to move forward fast. Every EV they sell instead of an ICE means far less profit for them and their franchise dealership, whose long standing motivation is to squeeze as much money out of a customer as possible through commissioned sales and then again through their service departments.

Serious conflicts of interests between dealers selling highly profitable trucks and SUV’s as opposed to EV’s.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Will

Cost money for legacies

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
Robert Weekley
The Chevy Bolt EV, is not a particularly “Bad” EV, but it does not seem to have considered “Compelling”, as part of either its Style Design Language, or its Technical Design Language! Bad Aero at Typical American Freeway Driving Speeds, don’t seem to have been dealt with, nor the Lack of seat comfort, as well as slow “fast” charging speeds! “No Range Anxiety” in the Bolt EV might be true, as a Very Capable City Car, but as a Road Trip Car, it comes back to “Range Anxiety”, in part due to its designs, and then in “Charging Anxiety”, due to Charging Rates, and Accessabilities of Infrastructure! But, GM is “Not in the Charging Infrastructure Business!” (Wasn’t it them that stated that, not so very long ago?) Maybe GM should Partner up with VW, Nissan, FCA, Ford, Mitsubishi, Kia, Hyundai, Volvo, etc., to “Share” in Charging Infrastructure Expansion, if they are so Serious? Just $5,000,000 ($5 Million), per Quarter, chipped in, from Each American Producing and/or Selling, Car Brand, could take them above $30 -$60 Million per Quarter, in EV Charger and Fast Charger Infrastructure investment! Following VW’s Electrify America plan, such a partnership could rapidly enhance the Viability of… Read more »
Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
59 minutes ago
Shaun

Simply giving the Bolt a hot hatch shape instead of the minivan look they went with would be a big improvement.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
Henry

Still the condescending attitude from GM. When a new comer kicks your arse, you acknowledge your weakness and try to improve (re Koenigsegg on the Roadster 2). Calling someone who beat you badly “very capable” doesn’t sound like you know you’re beat. With the way things are going, I wouldn’t pay too much regard to GM, or Ford or Chrysler, when it comes to electric vehicles.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
bro1999

What is Tesla beating GM “badly” at? Surely not making a profit.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
Lou Grinzo

We should not confuse public statements and what GM execs are saying to each others and their people behind closed doors. No one here knows the latter. In the former, execs are highly constrained. They want to sound as forward looking as possible without scaring the spit out of shareholders, dealers, and near-future customers. I would expect them to acknowledge the obvious, that Tesla is making some very good cars, but not sound the least bit scared while they assure the world that they’re not missing the electrification trend.

As always, the thing to pay the most attention to is product announcements and then the geographical and volume patterns of product delivery. All else is low-grade balloon juice.

27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
James P Heartney

GM is selling in the neighborhood of 1K Bolts per month. Tesla is building 5K or more M3s per week. And that’s without considering the massive advantage Tesla has with the Supercharging network.

Right now GM is being completely outclassed by the scrappy startup with the pot-puffing CEO. If Barra wants to be something other than an afterthought in the new EV world, she needs to step up her game. A lot. As in at least an order of magnitude.

41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
bro1999

Let’s compare bottom lines of both companies while we’re at it and discuss who is actually beating who.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
Lou Grinzo

The key words being “right now”. There’s a saying in American sports: Success isn’t permanent and failure isn’t fatal.

I expect all the legacy car companies to do much more with EVs in the next few years. Some will do a lot more than others, of course, but we’re right on the cusp of seeing meaningful progress, I think.

24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
Will

I see her fired by the end of next year when GM lose market share

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago
vdiv

Forget Tesla, at this rate GM should be paying attention to Hyundai/KIA as they are marching ahead with the Kona/Niro crossovers, getting ready to unleash them worldwide. 8 years after the unveiling of the Volt GM still does not have a plugin crossover.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago