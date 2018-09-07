GM CEO Barra Acknowledges Tesla’s “Very Capable” Cars
As GM lags behind in its launch of a new lineup of electric cars, the automaker’s CEO make a positive reference to Tesla.
It was nearly a year ago that GM announced a new commitment to electric vehicles. The automaker promised to debut “at least” 20 new EVs in the next five years. The more interesting part was that two of these new vehicles would be offered within 18 months. The announcement said:
In the next 18 months, GM will introduce two new all-electric vehicles based off learnings from the Chevrolet Bolt EV. They will be the first of at least 20 new all-electric vehicles that will launch by 2023.
Moreover, GM’s executive vice president of Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain Mark Reuss shared:
General Motors believes in an all-electric future. Although that future won’t happen overnight, GM is committed to driving increased usage and acceptance of electric vehicles through no-compromise solutions that meet our customers’ needs.
Since then, company CEO Mary Barra has chimed in from time to time to reiterate that the automaker is still keeping its commitment. Last week, Barra spoke at an Axios event in Boston. She specifically mentioned Tesla as having “capable electric vehicles” as she discussed GM’s upcoming expansion in the segment, as well as competitors. Barra said:
[Tesla has] very capable electric vehicles. When we look at the landscape of competition from a car company perspective, whether it’s Tesla or whether it’s some of the global [equipment manufacturers], there’s very capable competition and that’s what kind of drives us. That’s why we’ve been so aggressive on investing in technology and moving quickly.
It seems Tesla is finally proving itself, even among some legacy automakers. For years, the Silicon Valley electric automaker was seen as a small niche entrant, with little chance of huge success. Now, Tesla is producing cars at an impressive rate, reviews are mostly positive, and its hugely popular Model 3 sedan is beginning to displace a long list of best-selling vehicles in the U.S.
Source: Axios
Keep Barrading GM and Ford on their Electric Lineups which are jokes or just to calm us down
Maybe you mean berate.
The Russian, English language school you went to, needs to work on its the spelling program.
It was word play, obviously.
Ahhh…. Berate…Barra….Parading!
> “Barrading”!
Mary Barra is the CEO of GM. Perhaps it was intentional?
“Barraging” might have been best word
Yes. No reason for downvotes if you guys know what I meant
Yes berate. No I’m not Russian. Everybody knows I’m from Ohio in here
Why I’m getting downvotes? It’s a simple question. Where’s the 19 models the advertise. I’m still waiting. Fords the same. It’s seems they piggybacking off of Tesla to get some publicity, like look we doing 19 models but haven’t increased the production of the Bolt or put a the voltect in a CUV or Fords. Like it’s 2018 Nissan and BMW at least is trying to lead legacy auto companies to catch with Tesla.
So within the next 6 months, GM should be unveiling 2 new EVs based off the Bolt. Can’t wait to see what they have up their sleeve. Hopefully not just badge engineered Bolts.
Hopefully something a little wider on the inside than the Bolt. It just barely couldn’t fit our three car seats, which are some of the narrowest on the market. We ended up with a Pacifica Hybrid and while we would have liked a BEV, the room for our kids’ cousins has really come in handy and in our small city we aren’t using any gas.
I love it when a hybrid runs mostly on it’s batteries.
We had similar choice and ended up with Clarity PHEV. Miss the room from our minivan at times, but at least wide enough for 3 across.
It seems that the only thing that GM has learned from Tesla is how to keep a schedule.
Thank you for making the joke I wanted to but probably wouldn’t have.
Unfortunately I think we’ve already seen them… the Baojun E200 and the Buick Velite 6. Note that the quote says “…based off learnings from the Chevrolet Bolt…”, not based on the Bolt itself.
Neither of those vehicles are based on the Bolt EV. The Buick Velite 6 is based on the Volt and The E200 is a larger E100.
Mary Barra recently talked about GM launching two EVs – Buick Velite 6 and Baojun E200, in a way that seemed like a reference to the plan made last year. So I wouldn’t count on more EVs coming in the next 6 months.
0r in the next 6 yrs!
I worry that one of them will be a badge engineered version of the Bolt, sold under the Buick name. Think of the Buick Encore, but electric. I’d be delighted to be wrong, though.
This would explain increased Bolt EV production too.
Yelp. It’s GM . A sheet metal somewhere
Taking what they “Have Learned” from the Bolt EV, & from “The Volt”, as well as from Tesla Tear Downs, they really “Should” be able to do and create a “Decent Competitor”, in the EV Space!
250-300+ miles range, at least 2 Battery Size Choices, More Comfortable Seats, More Headroom, better Aerodynamics, just for starters!
A 250 Mile Range, Malibu Sized Vehicle, would do them good! Give it 2,000 Lbs Towing, right out of the gate, and 100 kW+ Charging rates, would be a good start!
Sure, they could design, build, and sell the vehicles you described, but at what price and sales volume? That’s the rub.
Having said that, I’m sure GM (and Ford and Toyota and Honda and…) could do what you called for at a semi-reasonable price, if they’re willing to accept thin margins and low volumes that eat into the sales of their more profitable products.
This issue of competing with their own vehicles will only get worse as battery prices decline and EVs drop in price, increase in range, and generally become even more attractive as an ICE alternative for mainstream buyers.
I disagree. I think the issue of competing with their own vehicles will get better as EVs become more profitable.
Or a Trax, or That nice Chevy CUV EV design
If only GM ‘would’ since they have the capacity to do it (but they would still be battery constrained) however they won’t because their stocks are owned by big oil.
Lmao. Believe it when I see it
GM is so old hat. I don’t really see anything coming out of them that even can hold a candle to the Model 3.
The Bolt is an alright city runabout.
As far as GM’s future products, go, well in the future maybe I will take an interest, but the future is fungible, and I think they are full of it.
Who does have a BEV car that can compete with the Model 3 (or S)?
Stop beating up GM over an expectation that no one has met.
Tesla has met that expectation. What makes them so special?
What makes Tesla special? That’s complicated. But they are clearly special.
GM has zero chance of selling a $49k+ compact sedan in huge volume. People would laugh if they even tried.
No they will not. They can easily sell 10k EV on thier models if they advertise and not be such a$$es on dealers. you can take at least $4k off the sticker easily
At what price point? $49,000?
Why does GM need to beat the Model 3? It’s a $50k+ car and outside of Cadillac GM doesn’t make a lot of $50k+ cars. GM just needs to figure out how they are going to continue to sell 10 million cars/trucks a year. I’m sure it will be a mix of ICE, PHEV and EV’s.
Well the Caddi Volt (ELR), tried to reskin it, and double the price, and even giving it a bit more power. Didn’t really work! Even though the ELR was a Major Effort for them in the EREV Direction!
Maybe giving the ELR 4 Doors, and Real Adult Size Headroom – front AND Back, and 80-100 Battery Miles range, with a 2.6 Litre Engine, and a 600 Miles Range Total, would give it a few years sales possibility! Until BEV’s are 400-500 Miles Range, anyway!
No. It’s a good car but wrong design choice. They should have went straight to a SUV Caddy
GM knows how to make sexy sports cars.
It’s just a matter of whether they are willing to make an electric sexy sports car. I drool to think what an E-vette (or something similar) could do.
Sexy Compliance EV Cars , &..Build as few as Possible for as Long as Possible! ….lmao
Not a runabouts. It’s need a software update on the charging rate and EA chargers are coming online
In this horse race my money is on Mary Barra and Pam Fletcher at GM. After the Joe Rogan interview and getting a good look at the weird mindset of Musk … all bets on him are off. Let’s look to GM to take the reins from here on out.
Yeah the interview didn’t do him any favors neither his board but he’s still there and he has a brilliant mind
Guaranteed …..You Will Lose BIG !!!
GM and old world car companies don’t have the sense of urgency or motivation to move forward fast. Every EV they sell instead of an ICE means far less profit for them and their franchise dealership, whose long standing motivation is to squeeze as much money out of a customer as possible through commissioned sales and then again through their service departments.
Serious conflicts of interests between dealers selling highly profitable trucks and SUV’s as opposed to EV’s.
Cost money for legacies
Simply giving the Bolt a hot hatch shape instead of the minivan look they went with would be a big improvement.
Still the condescending attitude from GM. When a new comer kicks your arse, you acknowledge your weakness and try to improve (re Koenigsegg on the Roadster 2). Calling someone who beat you badly “very capable” doesn’t sound like you know you’re beat. With the way things are going, I wouldn’t pay too much regard to GM, or Ford or Chrysler, when it comes to electric vehicles.
What is Tesla beating GM “badly” at? Surely not making a profit.
We should not confuse public statements and what GM execs are saying to each others and their people behind closed doors. No one here knows the latter. In the former, execs are highly constrained. They want to sound as forward looking as possible without scaring the spit out of shareholders, dealers, and near-future customers. I would expect them to acknowledge the obvious, that Tesla is making some very good cars, but not sound the least bit scared while they assure the world that they’re not missing the electrification trend.
As always, the thing to pay the most attention to is product announcements and then the geographical and volume patterns of product delivery. All else is low-grade balloon juice.
GM is selling in the neighborhood of 1K Bolts per month. Tesla is building 5K or more M3s per week. And that’s without considering the massive advantage Tesla has with the Supercharging network.
Right now GM is being completely outclassed by the scrappy startup with the pot-puffing CEO. If Barra wants to be something other than an afterthought in the new EV world, she needs to step up her game. A lot. As in at least an order of magnitude.
Let’s compare bottom lines of both companies while we’re at it and discuss who is actually beating who.
The key words being “right now”. There’s a saying in American sports: Success isn’t permanent and failure isn’t fatal.
I expect all the legacy car companies to do much more with EVs in the next few years. Some will do a lot more than others, of course, but we’re right on the cusp of seeing meaningful progress, I think.
I see her fired by the end of next year when GM lose market share
Forget Tesla, at this rate GM should be paying attention to Hyundai/KIA as they are marching ahead with the Kona/Niro crossovers, getting ready to unleash them worldwide. 8 years after the unveiling of the Volt GM still does not have a plugin crossover.