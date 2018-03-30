GM Builds 18 Stall CCS Charging Station In U.S. For Autonomous Bolt EV
4 H BY WADE MALONE 9
While General Motors is hardly building out a fast charging network to rival Tesla, the company has been increasing their investments in infrastructure as of late.
Earlier this year, GM announced a partnership with EVgo to install hundreds of charging stations across 7 major markets. These stations will be built specifically to service GMs ride sharing platform Maven Gig. They will only be accessible to Maven Gig Bolt EV drivers. Now Bloomberg has reported that Cruise Automation, GM’s self-driving car unit, has installed 18 CCS fast charging stations in San Francisco.
Cruise has been testing their autonomous Bolt EVs in the city since last year. The company plans to launch their Cruise Anywhere ride-hailing service as early as 2019. Grayson Brulte of autonomy consulting firm Brulte & Co told Bloomberg:
It’s an indication that Cruise is getting ready to commercialize autonomous ride-hailing services for the public and it will be in San Francisco. (…) I imagine they would want to own and operate the service.
Progress has been swift for Cruise since being acquired by GM. SoftBank recently announced it would invest $2.25 billion in GM Cruise. $900 million would be invested in Cruise immediately. An additional $1.35 billion will be invested once the company is ready for commercial deployment. So long as no regulatory hurdles are placed in its way.
A GM spokesman told Bloomberg that no decision has been made whether it will fully own the self-driving car service. The company also would not comment on exact timing or the the first location they would make the service available. However, considering all of the moves made recently, it looks likely that the Cruise Anywhere service will launch next year in San Francisco.
Source: Bloomberg
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "GM Builds 18 Stall CCS Charging Station In U.S. For Autonomous Bolt EV"
So…GM really expects level 4 autonomy ready for prime time next year? Or does this require level 5 autonomy? Either would be very impressive.
Have you watched Cruise EVs autonomously handle the streets of San Francisco? Stunning: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Vfgjemwc9NU
This was made over a year and a half ago!
At this point, the hurdles are less about the technology and more about regulations. Does San Francisco allow for driverless cars on their streets en masse (and not just in a limited demonstration program)?
It’s one thing to make a slick video with a guy keeping his hand one inch off the wheel all of the time, another to unleash a fleet of completely unsupervised fully autonomous vehicles on the general public.
So GM puts up some DCFC’s but closed off to the everyone public……..lol
No news here, move along.
At least it means their ride-share cars won’t be plugging up public chargers with a “free-to-charge” Model.
Yep no more free charging for maven gig drivers on public stations and no autonomous bolts taking up public charging either. Still benefits EV drivers by reducing the burden on public chargers. 🙂
But also it points to what what many expected… Cruise will launch in San Francisco.
Great news! Leave public charging alone, and use their own dedicated chargers. If GM did not build for autonomous, the robots with their infinite patience will crowd out public chargers to be really unusable (as bad as it is now). Check out this ridiculous plugshare photo of local DCFC crowded by Maven Bolts + New Leaf.
Why don’t they build charging stations for their customers?