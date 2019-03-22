37 M BY WADE MALONE

GM is expected to announce a $300 million investment and a new production EV for the Orion Township plant.

General Motors will be announcing a “a major new investment” in “future technologies” at 10 a.m. Friday morning. The press conference will be held in Michigan at the Orion Township plant. Orion is home to Chevy Bolt EV, Chevy Sonic and GM Cruise vehicle production. While GM has not gone into details, Autoblog reports that the facility will add a new EV to its production line.

Two individuals familiar with the plans told Autoblog that the Detroit automaker will be making a $300 million dollar investment in Orion. In addition, it will formerly announce a new production bound EV based on the Bolt to be assembled at the Michigan facility.

GM CEO Mary Barra will be presenting the plan alongside United Auto Workers’ Vice President Terry Dittes. Recently, GM has been facing criticism from local officials, unions, and the White House. Tensions began when Barra announced thousands of layoffs and the end of several product lines last year. Because of this, GM’s message is likely to focus on creating hundreds of new jobs in the region. The move to a U.S. facility will also likely coincide with an endorsement of the new North American free trade agreement.

According to Autoblog, production was originally slated for China. Since Buick is one of GM’s most popular brands in China, it is possible we will finally see the long rumored Buick Encore EV. In addition to the Bolt EV, GM has a new BEV3 platform slated for early next decade.

If a new model is indeed shown, it might be intended to bridge this gap until the new platform arrives. A fresh model would also help compete with multiple EV crossovers hitting the market in the coming years.

Source: Autoblog