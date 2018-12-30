Global November Sales: New Record Of Over 237,000 Electric Cars

1 H BY MARK KANE

If December will bring at least 272,000, total sales in 2018 will be 2 million

November 2018 was another great month for plug-in electric car sales around the world. A new all-time record was set the third time in a row, and we are waiting for the fourth in December.

EV Sales Blog estimates that, in total, some 237,553 plug-in electric cars were sold last month (up 73%). More than two-thirds (67%) of sales are BEVs.



See more our sales reports for November 2018 here.

The tally for 11 months of 2018 is 1,728,629 at an average of 2% market share. We are almost certain that more than a quarter million people will start driving electric (purely electric or partially electric) in December.

Tesla Model 3 is the winner that takes it all – the best result for the month (19,255) and for the year (120,836).

The second best in November was BAIC EC-Series with 14,205 sales and it will overtake the Nissan LEAF in second place in December as the Japanese model noted “just” 8,276 sales per month. Overall, those are the top three all-electric (and in general plug-in) models.

As you can see on the table provided by EV Sales Blog, there are five different BYD models in top 20! On the other hand, Tesla has three, but those three are in top 7 (with a chance for top 6, including #1).

The new model in #20 is the new all-electric BYD Yuan with a decent 6,188.

In November, BYD sold the most plug-in cars, followed closely by Tesla. BAIC is not able to keep the pace of the top two, which will close the year with more than 200,000 sales (Tesla already did).

Tesla: 27,606 (204,885 YTD)

BYD: 28,742 (192,437 YTD)

BAIC: 18,315 (137,133 YTD)

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM