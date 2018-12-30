Global November Sales: New Record Of Over 237,000 Electric Cars
If December will bring at least 272,000, total sales in 2018 will be 2 million
November 2018 was another great month for plug-in electric car sales around the world. A new all-time record was set the third time in a row, and we are waiting for the fourth in December.
EV Sales Blog estimates that, in total, some 237,553 plug-in electric cars were sold last month (up 73%). More than two-thirds (67%) of sales are BEVs.
See more our sales reports for November 2018 here.
The tally for 11 months of 2018 is 1,728,629 at an average of 2% market share. We are almost certain that more than a quarter million people will start driving electric (purely electric or partially electric) in December.
Tesla Model 3 is the winner that takes it all – the best result for the month (19,255) and for the year (120,836).
The second best in November was BAIC EC-Series with 14,205 sales and it will overtake the Nissan LEAF in second place in December as the Japanese model noted “just” 8,276 sales per month. Overall, those are the top three all-electric (and in general plug-in) models.
As you can see on the table provided by EV Sales Blog, there are five different BYD models in top 20! On the other hand, Tesla has three, but those three are in top 7 (with a chance for top 6, including #1).
The new model in #20 is the new all-electric BYD Yuan with a decent 6,188.
In November, BYD sold the most plug-in cars, followed closely by Tesla. BAIC is not able to keep the pace of the top two, which will close the year with more than 200,000 sales (Tesla already did).
- Tesla: 27,606 (204,885 YTD)
- BYD: 28,742 (192,437 YTD)
- BAIC: 18,315 (137,133 YTD)
Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "Global November Sales: New Record Of Over 237,000 Electric Cars"
At this growth rate…(actually a little slower)
2018: 2m
2019: 3m
2020: 4.5m
2021: 7m
2022: 10m
2023: 15m
2024: 22m
2025: 33m
2026: 50m
2027: 75m
2028: game over
Yes, its happening!
BEV cost is declining faster and faster.
Just wait and see whats gonna happen when (the 200 miles) BEV reach phurchase cost parity with ice cars.. Hopefully the old oems will manage the sure coming switch in time..
The Switch to BEVs between 2020-30 is what Tony Seba predicted more than 6 years ago, just by looking at the costcurves
By 2023 if the trend continues, other than few exceptions you’d be crazy to go for an ICE. I think it will be game over by 2023
that is possible. that’s the Ross Tessien hypothesis (see seeking alpha). He proposes that ICE sales will collapse a few years before there are enough EVs available (around 2023) because people will defer purchases.
Is there any sales data on the Opel Ampera-e? I realize the numbers are supply constrained, but just curious.
The November sales result means that global plug-in passenger car sales achieved the 5 million milestone in December!
IEA’s Global EV Outlook 2018 reported a global stock of 3,109,050 plug-in electric passenger cars at the end of 2017. Adding the 1,728,629 reported by EV Sales Blogs means that 4,837,679 plug-in cars had been sold through November, just 162,321 short of 5 million plug-in passenger cars, and being December the peak month of plug-in sales and with sales expected to be north of 200K there is no doubt the 5 mi mark was passed a few days ago. In addition, if we account for the entire light-duty plug-in segment, there are about 100K utility vans sold mainly in Europe.
Check IEA’s figures here:
https://webstore.iea.org/download/direct/1045?fileName=Global_EV_Outlook_2018.pdf
PS: The 3 million milestone was achieved in November 2017: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/dec/25/electric-and-plug-in-hybrid-cars-3m-worldwide