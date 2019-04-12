Global Electromobility Share Charted – March 2019

1 H BY MARK KANE

Comparison of plug-in car sales from BMW’s perspective

BMW convinces us that its plug-in electric car sales (combined BEV and PHEV) is higher than the industry average, showing infographics for the past 12 months, based on IHS Markit data.

Let’s check the numbers in the latest edition for March.

Electromobility In Germany. Share In New Registrations By Brand.

In Germany, BMW brand accounts for about 21% of plug-in electric car sales, which is the highest share of all brands.

Electromobility In Europe. Share In New Registrations By Brand.

In the case of Europe (most of Europe, to be precise), BMW is also on top (16%) is a significant advantage over 2nd place Nissan (11%).

The biggest automotive group was the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance (28%).

Electromobility Globally. Share In New Registrations By Brand.

Globally, BMW is now fourth (7%), but the share is decreasing. The top three are BYD (12%), Tesla (12%), and BAIC (8%).

Electromobility By Country. Share In The EV Segment. BMW Versus Market-Average.

Plug-in electric car share for the whole of the BMW Group is significantly higher than the industry average.

Electromobility By Country. Share In New Registrations. BMW EV* Versus BMW ICE.

BMW Group share in the plug-in segment in particular markets is higher than the company’s share in the gas/diesel markets, which means that the switch to electric brings a general gain of market share for the group.