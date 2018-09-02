Global August Sales: Model 3 Dominates, Tesla #1 Overall
Tesla takes all the wins! #1 in model and manufacturer rank, for the month and for the year.
EV Sales Blog just released its global statistics on plug-in electric car sales for the month of August 2018, so we can finally check all of the standings.
In August, over 172,400 plug-in cars were sold globally, which is 76% more than a year ago and almost a record (174,000 were sold in December 2017). A new record is expected soon. Like maybe next month.
The cumulative number for the year, after the first eight months, stands at 1,079,000 (up 69% year-over-year) at 1.7% market share.
The best selling model for the month is the Tesla Model 3 with record 18,300 (estimated). This massive figure enabled it to take the lead for the year too with 59,305 after eight months.
No other model even came close to half of Model 3 sales.
It means that the Nissan LEAF is now second best for the year with 56,773 sales (7,334 in August).
The third is the Chinese BAIC EC-Series with 43,434 (including 3,028 in August), which is expected to accelerate later this year thanks to the release of a new version.
In the case of manufacturer rank. Tesla again took #1 for the month with a record 25,793 (estimated) and for the year (115,631).
Despite keeping pace and setting its own record, BYD still can’t keep up with Tesla.
- Tesla: 25,793 (115,631 YTD)
- BYD: 20,846 (110,516 YTD)
- BAIC: 9,522 (78,549 YTD)
Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM
What will the RNM Alliance do now, that the Leaf has been dethroned?
Nissan has started to show that it has officially dropped the ball on the EV rEVolution!
Run Tesla run!
Those three companies combined still have more EV sales so far this year than Tesla does… although the three of them combined for August don’t match the Model 3 alone.
Model X was just shy of 100K cumulative global sales at the end of August… they were at 99707. Likely passed the mark in the first few days of September.
Model 3 will probably reach that mark in late October and overtake the Model X shortly afterwards.
Model X hitting 100K mark is a great achievement. Another EV joins the 100K club.
GO TESLA GO DESTROY THE BAD ICE…….. etc….etc
You know, what “Mister G” always cut/pastes in……….LMAO
Both Tesla and BYD have 3 Plug-In models in the top 10.
Still Nissan (58,849) + Renault (393,15) + Mitsubishi (23,859) with total RNM sales of 122,023 leads the 2018-YTD pack while Tesla with 115,631 is around 7,000 behind them.
But a small company coming so close to the World’s largest auto group is a great achievement. This month, Tesla will beat RNM in YTD sales as well.
Congrats Tesla Team… well done!
I look forward for the traditional car makers to bring to market compelling EVs that can better compete against Tesla… the more competitive the EV market the better for us EV consumers.
Goddamn clowns. “No other model even came close to half of Model 3 sales.” 56K and 59K are not close ??