GKN Tests BEV With 2-Speed Transmission And Torque Vectoring

29 M BY MARK KANE

GKN traded simplicity over efficiency and torque vectoring

GKN Automotive has started trials of the world-first all-electric car equipped with two-speed transmission and torque vectoring between front wheels. Extensive winter testing are performed in Arjeplog, Sweden.

The technology demonstrator called GTD19 is based on a standard Jeep Renegade (originally all-wheel-drive ICE) and offers:

120 kW of power

up to 3,500 Nm of torque on wheels (up to 2,000 Nm per wheel)

front-wheel drive

According to GKN, the two-speed transmission enables to achieve best combination of efficiency, acceleration and range, while torque vectoring on the front axle “provide more noticeable benefits than rear- or all-wheel drive configurations, due to the relative ease of breaking traction in a front-wheel drive car”.

“The GTD19 is equipped with an optimised two-speed ‘Seamless shift’ eTransmission and smart shifting strategy, which has the potential to extend vehicle range as well as provide greater torque, acceleration and a higher top speed. Efficiency is further enhanced by the GTD19’s eAxle’s coaxial format, while exceptional stability and dynamic performance is possible thanks to the torque vectoring capability of GKN’s eTwinster system.”

We are not aware about any production mainstream BEV with two-speed transmission, but maybe at some point in the future manufacturers will give it a try. GKN supplies drivetrains for various electrified cars and boast that order book for 2018 was worth £3 billion ($4 billion).

Hannes Prenn, COO of GKN ePowertrain commented:

“This new technology demonstrator showcases how we are evolving and improving integrated eDrive technologies to help OEMs further improve efficiency, safety and driving dynamics. “Within the last year, we have seen a 40% increase in the value of our eDrive order book, rising from £2 billion at the end of 2017 to confirmed business now worth £3 billion. Our dedicated focus on production and development of electrified drivelines will enable us to support the rapid acceleration in demand for BEVs equipped with all-wheel drive systems in the coming years.”

