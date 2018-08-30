Tesla Gigafactory Investment Negatively Impacts Panasonic’s Q3 Results
Panasonic invested $1.6 billion into the Gigafactory
The latest investment in the Tesla Gigafactory production lines highly affected Panasonic’s financial results in the third quarter.
Despite overall revenues slightly increasing, the operating profit decreased by 15% to 95.2 billion JPY ($840 million) and net profits decreased by 20% to 56.2 billion JPY ($497 million).
Panasonic explains:
- Overall sales increased, driven mainly by Energy and Automotive.
- Operating profit decreased , impacted from one-off income recorded in previous year, along with ramp-up expenses at automotive battery factory in North America, weakening investment demand in China, and sluggish sales of consumer electronics.
The Japanese manufacturer encourages that sales, operating profit, and net profit forecasts for the full year remain unchanged.
The total investment in 35 GWh lithium-ion cell production capacity at the Gigafactory apparently cost Panasonic some $1.6 billion or some $46 per kWh of installed capacity.
“Panasonic has been investing in Tesla’s battery plant as production of mass-market Model 3 cars accelerates. Its $1.6 billion investment to take production capacity to 35 gigawatt hours (GWh) is almost complete, but the business has yet contribute to profit.”
We are not sure how much net income Panasonic gest from each kWh of cell produced, but assuming $5 (or 5% out of $100/kWh on the cell level) it appears to be a long-term investment with a payback period of >10 years (including capital cost).
Panasonic results – Q3’2018 (Japanese FY 2018-Q2)
Source: Reuters
17 Comments on "Tesla Gigafactory Investment Negatively Impacts Panasonic’s Q3 Results"
You must mean “$46 per kWh” per year? Units matter.
Exactly, have to look at how long that investment is good for, and if I guess a random number of 10 years, then you have to figure that equipment and production capability adds about $5/kWh at the cell level. Material, labor, and other costs will take it up closer to $100/kWh.
This thread seems to indicate that the material cost of the cells are about $83/kWh, so add the $5 in from Panasonic’s investment and some profit and you are around $100/kWh. Have to drive down those material costs.
https://www.reddit.com/r/RealTesla/comments/7iqcqm/gigafactory_2170_battery_cell_analysis/
Panasonic will be able to produce a total of 35 GWh worth of battery cells at the Gigafactory in Nevada per year in 2019.
That should be enough battery cells to produce about 500,000 battery packs (mix of Long Range, Mid Range, Standard Range) for the Tesla Model 3 in 2019.
That’s interesting.
Plus powerwall/powerpack
Not just model3 but also powerpacks and powerwalls use some batteries from GF1. So I doubt they will be able to do 500k packs for model3 alone next year. More likely they will ramp up to around 7k model3 plus battery storage packs.
Fremont needs lines to be shut down and rebuilt to get beyond 7k model3 according to Elon
OK
How about 400,000 battery packs for the Tesla Model 3?
Will Model S/X switch to using this production and when?
Pana is subsidizing its client, Tesla ? weird
Japanese GAAP is different than US GAAP
“the business has yet contribute to profit”
That Tesla and Panasonic are investing heavily in the future sometimes seems lost to many analysts. Although I hope that they do soon turn a profit on this business. Otherwise, it is not a sustainable business.
By the way, how is LG Chem doing with their battery investments? It seems that we only hear about Tesla/Panasonic on IEVs and never the other major automotive battery manufacturers.
You have to spend money to make money. I don’t know about the profitability of Panasonic’s other business lines, but being able to sell all your inventory as fast as you can make sounds like an enviable position. Unless there are some other underlying problems at Panasonic, I would chalk the stock decline up to people’s ridiculous focus on quarterly profits.
This tells the risk Panasonic took supporting Tesla. As Tesla grows so will Panasonic. It will be interesting to see how Panasonic’s decision to attach to a single manufacturer plays out against LG Chems multi manufacture approach with GM being their base.
So, this translates to: Time to Buy Panasonic Stock too.
Don’t forget about battery recycling Panasonic. It might be a cost reducer in a few years.
I don’t think recycling will be profitable unless there are external credits assigned to the recycling company. Umicore and Retrev are doing it in small amounts but it is a money losing proposition given the low price of the recycled/harvested materials and the expense of recycling them in an environmentally conscious manner. Maybe China or Mexico will do recycling in a quick, cheap and dirty way, but it doesn’t look like it will work in Europe, the USA or Canada any time soon.
It’s interesting to me how the critical crowd focuses on the short-term negative impact of long-term capital investment. Investing for the future always takes up-front money. Those companies in the industry who care more about today’s bottom line continue to let aggressive, forward thinking companies leave them behind simply because they can’t see the long game. Paralysis by analysis.