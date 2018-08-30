Ghosn Confirms Plug-In Hybrid Clio, Megane, Captur For Europe
Three plug-in hybrids coming.
During the unveiling of the Renault K-ZE, Carlos Ghosn announced that Renault finally will expand its approach to plug-in hybrids.
So far, thFrene ch company was offering only all-electric models. Starting from 2020, Renault will start introducing in Europe three hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of its three models Clio, Megane and Captur.
According to Ghosn, Pthe HEV powertrain called e-Tech is being developed in-house, however, we are not sure whether it means in the house of Renault or more broadly in-house of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Because synergy is something that translates into cost savings and profits, we assume that new PHEVs from Nissan and Mitsubishi – with shared powertrains – are also coming.
Watch from 6:22:
At last, Renault is moving.
Very interesting the Megane and Captur PHEV with 9,8 kwh (French press source), must guarantee near 80 km range, and the technology e-Tech is a surprise, because is very innovative (as shown in Eolab Concept car) and must be good, because they could use tested and working Mitsubishi hybrid system, but they prefer use its own.
Maybe costs are an important reason for that, this system started its development as LoCoBox (low Cost gearBox), maybe the transmission is good and cheaper than e-Power of Nissan or Mitsubishi one, and this could be good news for the price.
I’d say 40-50 km at the most just like the others with that battery size.
yes I bet also on this range more than 80km. Size of battery is not impressive, and not sure, but might be used an old AESC technology. Looking forward to reading about system behaviour after 1st tests. Putting cost upfront before everything as usual for Renault might reserve bad surprises sometimes. Equipped with only 1,6L n/a, 80kW gasoline eng., hence not impressive torque to be expected – around 160Nm -.
Duster should also be part of the line-up. Mitsubishi system will be deployed on future SUV like Qashqai, X-trail, Koleos, Kadjar etc… starting 2020. Alliance R-N-M always put their internal solutions in competition but here in this case, finally each member will have his one, no real synergies. (Nissan e-Power, Renault LoCoBox “e-Tech”, MMC PHEV). LoCoBox was initially targeted to be launched early 2018….
When do they plan to start the production of this A-Segment EV in China?
How many do they plan to produce/sell/deliver in 2019?
Do not know but they target to sell till 100k/y I guess starting 2020/2021
I can see the utility of a PHEV Mégane/Captur. But why bother with a PHEV Clio? They already have a BEV version, a.k.a. Zoé.
A PHEV version would be quite heavy & expensive, finding space for the battery would be difficult, and it’s much more of a city car — it isn’t primarily a long-distance car (and the 41kWh version does very nicely as it is).
Finally! They’re moving on. In the EU (Ireland and least) those Renault Group vehicles like the Qashqai and french rebadged 1.6l dci cousins were among the worst soot emitters. Maybe they had cheapo diesel particulate filters, or maybe there’s a possibility that everyone might be playing the game;
So better act now before that catches up to them.
Also, wouldn’t it be obvious of these hybrids being the e-Power Nissan Notes?