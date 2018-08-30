Renault-Nissan CEO Ghosn Seems To Claim Tesla Still Doesn’t Profit
The old dinosaur automaker apparently feels unappreciated.
Carlos Ghosn, the man behind the Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance – currently the world’s largest automotive group which produces the most cars (including 600,000 plug-ins) – had something to say about the industry and startups at the 2018 Paris Motor Show opening session.
As you might remember, Ghosn said earlier this year that the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is the only manufacturer that is profiting on EVs. This time around. Ghosn not only repeated those words, but seems to have referenced Tesla, too. Ghosn basically stated that some newer automakers (Tesla and other new companies) not only produces a small number of cars, but don’t make money either.
“10 years ago everyone said car makers are dinosaurs, and tech companies would eat us.”
“Today, the industry makes 95 million cars, and the new entrants make 100,000 cars – and don’t make money.”
We admit there’s no way of knowing if this is a direct reference to Tesla, but if not, then who?
Perhaps Ghosn is out of touch with Tesla happenings over the past few days.
Carlos is no longer CEO of Nissan he just sits on the board of directors. He is still CEO of Renault, and he sits on the board of Mitsubishi Motors as well.
Carlos is an extremely smart businessman.
So was Bob Lutz. Neither are knowledgeable now.
If you say so.
Carlos yes.
Bob no.
Carlos is the RNM “Pro Pilot” Profit From Paris, and the arbiter of all things EV!
Nissan “intelligent mobility”
Leaf “innovation that excites”
The New 2019 Nissan Leaf with a 60 kWh battery, with ICE OEM industry leading 200 mile + range, still unfortunately hearing crickets…
Is GM not part of the “ICE OEM industry”?
what was the reason for having the Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance ?
Smaller individual makers have a hard time in modern auto industry. The required investments are so huge that they must take advantage of huge size. That was the reason for the Alliance I think.
so why is he sticking finger at smaller compnies?
Marginal motor companies sticking together.
Sharing costs and improving scale economies.
Being competitive with VAG. If you can’t share components with 10s of millions of cars you can’t compete in the small and affordable car segment.
so ICE industry is not always wonderful and profitable – bit stupid to point at others not making money – hed better make sure they make money over next 10 years..
Having fewer names to join the AAM lobby, and thwart costly tech, looks less collussive.
His comment had a best before date that is fast approaching.
Best before 2017
If the new entrant only makes 100k cars and aren’t profitable, why bother to mention them? do they hope Tesla to go bankrupt soon?
Because they are sensationalized in the news. But business wise, they are not yet affecting RNM. At least, that is Ghosn’s story.
He is more likely referring to the 1000+ EV startups in China.
It’s true Tesla only sold about 100k cars in 2017. But it hit an annualized rate of about 250k-350k in the past month and growing fast. Can’t wait to see Tesla sell a few million EVs per year and start taking a serious bite out of the market
Ghosn seems to believe the 100K number pertains to this year though. Maybe he doesn’t know Tesla has already produced way more cars than that.
Even with 500.000 cars, Tesla will be a small company. That’s a truth. Now all the companies are joining to lower costs and improve profits. Tesla like Mazda, Suzuki or Subaru, must to choose a good strategy and do well their job to survive without partners.
Battery procurement, and stranded assets is the other company’s pickle. EVs are in some ways tailor made for new entrants (and boutiques, like Jag).
Could also say $100 barrel talk is making compelling EVs look like low-hung juicey apples.
He really compares less than 1/3 of one manufacturer (Tesla production is over 80k/Q) to whole automotive industry? And BTW 95M vehicles, not cars!
Carlos was a terrible CEO when it comes to innovation and electric vehicles for Nissan. The Japanese hired him to tell the Japs what to do but he goes ahead and delegates everything back to the Japs. Thats why the leaf ended up looking Japanese instead of European. Not to mention how Nissan has now used most of its federal tax credits i dont see how they will be able to compete with hyundai who still has most of their tax credits.
Today, at october 2nd of 2018, Goshn is right.
Hard to make a profit when your investing hard in growing your company. I think he’s correct and Tesla is still not ‘making’ money, but this is because they are investing in growing. Nissan may be making money, but they have two products with a few more in Renault and Mitsubishi but don’t seem to be truly investing in the global EV future, focused instead on making money now. After 10 years, one would think they would have a few other EV options available.
As a leader, why would you concern yourself about a small startup manufacturer enough to even mention it? You have vastly more resources and can manufacture far more cars. Yet you failed to leverage any of it and only did a refresh of your only EV that should have been redesigned to stay relevant. Of course you made a profit because you didn’t reinvest to ensure your future. You failed to release anything else. None of course was mentioned in your speech.
Good point. Nissan seems to have squandered their initial advantages. I would think most of the current car industry wish they had invested in battery technology back when Nissan did. Nissan just failed to keep their EV drivetrain relevant through a lack of investment. Now they have become reliant on LG (like just about everyone else) and lag behind GM.
My prediction is that we will see companies like LG and Samsung build complete EV drivetrains. The legacy automakers will then build their cars around these drivetrains. Body style, electronics and cup holder design will be about the only thing that differentiates the major car companies, with a huge chunk of the profits going to the companies that had the foresight to invest in batteries, motors and control systems.
Depends who’s lunch you’re talking about, and in what country. Look at BMW, Audi, Jaguar… etc. Look at Norway. Have to start somewhere, and the trend isn’t looking good for ICE cars.
lol after their rapid gate disaster and degradation he better keep quiet with his low range cars…
Aside from 2 engineered profitable quarters, Ghosen is right. Tesla is not a profitable company. Let’s see Tesla post back to back profitable quarters and they can shut up critics like Ghosen.
Maybe Tesla is small, but if forces dinosaurs to move to EV and it’s a good point !
This is properly Carlos, last change to come with that remark! Tesla will be profitable in coming quarters, production is increasing tremendous and he will have to find something new to blame Tesla for, and he will do just that, it is his job!
Nissan took another approach to EV than Tesla and Nissan also succeeded in this, this is not a zero sum game where Tesla need to lose for Nissan to win.
I just think Nissan need to step more on the gas and bring there 60KWH car to marked and in large numbers, I think they can do that, I have more fate in Nissan doing this than VW, Audi
LOL. Well, this will certainly trigger all the Musk fanboys.
Yes, but it sure does not increase his sales.
Carlos, the fact is that Tesla IS doing it, maybe you need to look at how your doing things, ask yourself why takes so much more for you to profit and so much less for Tesla to profit?
Technically, this might still be true. Tesla will announce financial results soon, at which point we will know if it still is true.
But Nissan-Renault-etc. is not really anything more than a car company, while Tesla provides a transportation system, including a SuperCharger network that is far ahead of any other network out there, and optionally, energy for those who own their own roof. So comparing Nissan-etc. to Tesla is misleading. The Leaf is an inter-city car at best for now. So they don’t even compete with Tesla’s inter-state capable cars, at least for now. Much less the other system elements.
Will the “car companies” (Nissan-etc.) catch up to Tesla, the “transport system company” ? Maybe. Maybe not. I hope they do. But today there is no comparison in my view.
Hey Carlos!
What?
Look!
It’s a Model 3 :22,000 units sold in one month.
Sheeeeeeet
(Dedicated to @teslabjorn 😉 )