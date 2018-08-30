Renault-Nissan CEO Ghosn Seems To Claim Tesla Still Doesn’t Profit

3 H BY MARK KANE

The old dinosaur automaker apparently feels unappreciated.

Carlos Ghosn, the man behind the Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance – currently the world’s largest automotive group which produces the most cars (including 600,000 plug-ins) – had something to say about the industry and startups at the 2018 Paris Motor Show opening session.

As you might remember, Ghosn said earlier this year that the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is the only manufacturer that is profiting on EVs. This time around. Ghosn not only repeated those words, but seems to have referenced Tesla, too. Ghosn basically stated that some newer automakers (Tesla and other new companies) not only produces a small number of cars, but don’t make money either.

“10 years ago everyone said car makers are dinosaurs, and tech companies would eat us.” “Today, the industry makes 95 million cars, and the new entrants make 100,000 cars – and don’t make money.”

We admit there’s no way of knowing if this is a direct reference to Tesla, but if not, then who?

