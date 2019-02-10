GFG Teases Kangaroo Electric Hyper-SUV Ahead Of Geneva

1 H BY MARK KANE

GFG Style Kangaroo joins the EV-rich 2019 Geneva Motor Show

The Italian company GFG Style announced a new Kangaroo concept for the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, which is described as an Electric Hyper-SUV.

Brief specincludees:

2 seats

4-wheel drive

4-wheel steering

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds

top speed of over 250 km/h (155 mph)

“On any terrain!”

The performance without a doubt seems strong, although we still need to confirm the plug-in capability.

One year ago, GFG Style unveiled in Geneva the all-electric Sibylla concept.