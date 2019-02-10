  1. Home
  3. GFG Teases Kangaroo Electric Hyper-SUV Ahead Of Geneva

GFG Teases Kangaroo Electric Hyper-SUV Ahead Of Geneva

BY MARK KANE

GFG Style Kangaroo joins the EV-rich 2019 Geneva Motor Show

The Italian company GFG Style announced a new Kangaroo concept for the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, which is described as an Electric Hyper-SUV.

Brief specincludees:

  • 2 seats
  • 4-wheel drive
  • 4-wheel steering
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds
  • top speed of over 250 km/h (155 mph)
  • “On any terrain!”
The performance without a doubt seems strong, although we still need to confirm the plug-in capability.

One year ago, GFG Style unveiled in Geneva the all-electric Sibylla concept.

“The electric platform has been developed in collaboration with CH Auto and presents a carbon fiber body covering an advanced alluminium space frame. “Currently – says Fabrizio Giugiaro, who has taken care of the styling with Giorgetto Giugiaro – we are only revealing the “eyes” of this extraordinary concept that, as in our tradition, will be completely unveiled in Geneva and drivable after the show on any terrain”.”

