GFG Teases Kangaroo Electric Hyper-SUV Ahead Of Geneva
1 H BY MARK KANE
GFG Style Kangaroo joins the EV-rich 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Italian company GFG Style announced a new Kangaroo concept for the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, which is described as an Electric Hyper-SUV.
Brief specincludees:
- 2 seats
- 4-wheel drive
- 4-wheel steering
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds
- top speed of over 250 km/h (155 mph)
- “On any terrain!”
The performance without a doubt seems strong, although we still need to confirm the plug-in capability.
One year ago, GFG Style unveiled in Geneva the all-electric Sibylla concept.
“The electric platform has been developed in collaboration with CH Auto and presents a carbon fiber body covering an advanced alluminium space frame. “Currently – says Fabrizio Giugiaro, who has taken care of the styling with Giorgetto Giugiaro – we are only revealing the “eyes” of this extraordinary concept that, as in our tradition, will be completely unveiled in Geneva and drivable after the show on any terrain”.”
