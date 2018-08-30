2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

A 14-day Enhanced Autopilot free trial program will roll out ahead of Software V9 release

Earlier this year, Elon Musk teased several Autopilot developments during the 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting. Now, the company is starting to roll out a 14-day free trial program for the Enhanced Autopilot. Owners who have opted out of the driver-assist system when they purchased their vehicles are the first ones to receive the invitations.

Even though Tesla already offered its Autopilot software as a free trial to its customers, this is the first time the company is offering free trials for Enhanced Autopilot, a driver-assist system that the company designed in-house.

Currently, Tesla delivers every car with Autopilot hardware and leaves the option to activate the feature by the owner at a later date. The owner can do that either within the ordering process or as an over-the-air update later on.

In the last few days, eligible owners received an e-mail that informs them that they will soon have access to the autopilot trial.

In the next 24 hours, your Tesla will receive access to a 14-day Enhanced Autopilot trial at no cost. During the trial, you’ll experience our most advanced driver assistance features, including: Autosteer – Assisted steering within your lane Traffic – Aware Cruise Control – Cruise control that matches the speed to traffic – Auto Lane Change – Assisted lane changes while driving on the highway – Summon – Automatically park and retrieve your vehicle – Autopark – Parallel and perpendicular parking, with a single touch. You’ll get a notification to your touchscreen when the trial is ready. If you select ‘Enable’, all Enhanced Autopilot features, including Autosteer and Auto Lane Change, will immediately be activated and available to use. Please only enable these features if you will pay attention to the road, keep your hands on the steering wheel, and be prepared to take over at all times.

Additionally, Tesla has also launched a support page for the trial on their website. Every eligible owner will have the option to purchase the Enhanced Autopilot at any time during the free trial period. Owners can do that either through the vehicle’s touchscreen or through a Tesla Account.

The cost is $5,000 for Hardware 1 cars and $6,000 for vehicles equipped with Hardware 2. For owners that decide to purchase the Enhanced Autopilot from their vehicles, they will have to navigate to the free trial screen in the “Autopilot” tab in the Settings menu, and select the “Order Now” option. All Autopilot features would become permanently available after the system is purchased.

Source: Teslarati