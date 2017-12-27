Get $3,000 Off 2018 Nissan LEAF
Nissan makes the LEAF more affordable to SCE customers.
Nissan again tries to increase sales of the LEAF the in U.S. by offering discounts to customers of its partners. Recently, Southern California Edison announced a $3,000 rebate on the LEAF for its residential customers and employees.
Combined with the $7,500 federal tax credit, LEAFs can be had for at least $10,500 below MSRP. You can also get a $450 SCE’s Clean Fuel Rewards rebate (details).
This should surely improve sales. However, despite the introduction of the second-generation LEAF, it seems that this year sales will be around half of the LEAF’s best times back in 2014 (30,200 compared to 10,686 through the first nine months of 2018).
“The rebate offer is good at authorized Nissan dealerships and is good through Jan. 2, 2019, or while vehicle supplies last, whichever comes first. You can find a dealership near you using Nissan’s dealer locator tool.
To take advantage of the offer, bring a copy of both sides of the incentive flyer and proof of current employment at SCE or a copy of your current bill from SCE. If you live at the address on the SCE bill, but your name isn’t on it, you will need your driver’s license that reflects the same address on the bill.”
“EV owners also save money on maintenance and lower fuel costs. Charging an electric car at home is equal to paying less than $2 per gallon of gasoline.
To make EV charging more convenient, SCE recently launched the Charge Ready Home Installation Rebate Program. The program helps residential customers offset the cost of installing infrastructure that can lower average charging times to 5 1/2 hours or less depending on the car make and model. The faster charging, or Level 2 charging, consists of a professionally installed charger connected to a 240-volt AC outlet, the kind commonly used by washers and dryers. Plus, every LEAF comes with a standard trickle charge cord that can plug into a standard 120V outlet. Nissan also has other charging solutions available that reduce the charging time of the LEAF.
In addition to the Clean Fuel Rewards rebate program and the Charge Ready Home Installation Rebate Program, SCE also has different electric rate options to help customers save money. These plans include special rates offering lower costs for charging off-peak or overnight. The EV Rate Assistant tool can help customers determine a rate that is best for them.”
Katie Sloan, SCE’s director of Transportation Electrification said:
“Transportation accounts for nearly half of California’s greenhouse gas emissions and more than 80 percent of its air pollution. Driving a zero-emissions car contributes to creating healthier, cleaner air for all Southern Californians.”
16 Comments on "Get $3,000 Off 2018 Nissan LEAF"
The failure of Bolt and new Leaf may surprise few but not me. If they are not BEVs they would not have sold even 100 of them. They are way too expensive when compared to ICE options.
The difference between Tesla and other automakers is Tesla building the best cars electric or not. Heck, their Model 3 is better than their own Model S and X. Because, they are building the best cars possible with the best technology they have at that time.
Bolt failing? Lol, GM is selling as many as they are making, and in fact is boosting production 20% this quarter. And to say the Model 3 is better than the X or S just shows how clueless you actually are. Failpost is a fail.
LOL. nearly every one of the earliest Model 3 owners have reported issues with build quality and performance. Model X is 3 years old now and is still getting complaints about quality from owners.
Mark,
This is CA so you also have the state rebate at $2500 (or $4k).
I’m curious if the dealers will just eat this up by not giving msrp discounts.
It’s hard to say because a majority are big liars.
I may go this weekend to try it out. I will buy a new Leaf for $15k net.
You know who else is a big liar? Name ends in -usk. 😉
You couldn’t even get to 2000….
Same FUD, different day…
Can you move forward and get over yourself please.
I bet MUSK would have nothing positive to say about you either.
I managed to get $17,500 off a new Leaf last month in Colorado. $7500 federal, $5000 state, $3000 local utility rebate, and $2000 from the dealer. I was shopping for a used 2014/15 for my son, and ended up buying new.
It’s no Tesla, but for $17,000 and a 150 mile range, it’s perfect for a teenager.
At that price its a no brainer. I am expecting $20,000 price to be common in next 3-4 years without subsidies.
What a great deal! What was the msrp?
About $34,000
Score!! I wish we had those discounts in my state..
Nissan needs to work the incentives to the benefit of buyers. Offer the Leaf at a very attractive price on a two year lease that rolls all available rebates and incentives into the pricing with an included purchase option at the end of the lease that allows the customer to keep the car with an attractive loan deal. A lot of potential buyers don’t have enough tax liability to take advantage of the current incentive schemes, so this would help them, it would help Nissan at the same time.
Nissan has built themselves a trap with the 2018 model. Everyone knows the battery system is sub-optimal and that a better one is coming in 2019. They’re going to have to work really hard to make the 2018 model seem like a good deal.
This deal is also available with SRP (Salt River Project) in the Phoenix metro area.