Gestamp Founder Says Its Not Yet Time For Electric Car Revolution
Whether this is another curious case of not seeing the forest because of the trees or a bold prediction for the car industry – remains to be seen
Gestamp Automoción is a Spanish multi-national engineering company. The company is one of the leaders of the European automotive industry. So when their founder and president Francisco Riberas states that it’s not the time for the electric car revolution just yet, people listen up.
While Riberas isn’t a hard-headed case like the Lexus president, as he acknowledges it’s a matter of time before electric and autonomous vehicles become commonplace, he still thinks it’s not going to happen any time soon.
“Until a certain critical mass is reached, the evolution of the electric car will not begin to accelerate,” Riberas, who heads a multinational, Tier 1 supplier of metal products to the auto industry, says at a recent meeting of business journalists at Menéndez Pelayo International University here.
Even though the International Energy Agency’s 2017 forecast reports that by 2025, the global fleet of EVs will reach a number of between 40 and 70 million vehicles, Riberas’ stance on the matter is completely different. He believes that, globally, by the year 2025, just 15% of the cars produced will be fully electric. He points to the potential obstacles such as battery recycling and sufficient power generation needed to sustain the charging infrastructure as the culprits for the lower EV adoption rates.
Furthermore, he’s the second high-level executive that’s mentioned battery recycling as a potential bottleneck for higher EV adoption rates – the same argument was stated by the Lexus president a few days earlier.
Riberas even goes so far as stating that EV’s benefits can be offset by factors such as power generation sources and air pollution in certain countries. While we tend to agree that is a big factor – even in the developed countries – minimizing the effect of air pollution, in, for example, China and containing it to one larger source instead of millions of small ones, might be a good intermediary solution to a growing problem.
“For example, in China, which is the country where the electric vehicle fleet grows fastest, electricity is obtained mainly by burning coal and, consequently, emitting large amounts of (carbon dioxide) in the process.”
Further arguments for the less than stellar electric vehicle adoption rates come from the corner of the production industry itself. Riberas claims that currently, electric vehicles, at such low production volumes, simply don’t adhere to the scale of production rule and necessary profit margins arising from higher production numbers. While this may be true, the recent examples of growing production numbers for most car makers producing completely EV cars, are signifying the trend will soon be reversed.
“It’s not just innovation,” Riberas says. “You have to be profitable, too, and you have to produce a lot.” While Volkswagen manufactures 43,000 vehicles per day, Tesla barely has reached 40,000 EVs in one year, “Because making cars is not so easy, even if they are electric cars,” he says.
Riberas additionally warns against the ongoing war on existing propulsion technologies. He cited the trend of demonizing diesel engines in the European markets, despite their CO2 emissions being lower than their gasoline counterparts. While we tend to agree that both diesel and petrol technology has come a long way in the last decade or so, it’s still not on the same level of CO2 free electric vehicles.
Clearly, the CO2 emissions are lower than those of gasoline engines, but those engines produce the much unwanted nitric oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) gases. And we all know that these poisonous gases can have adverse effects on both human health and the environment. For example, in Britain alone, known NO2 emissions have been estimated to kill 23,500 people every year, according to aerosol science professor Ian Colbeck of the University of Essex, southeastern England.
“We are demonizing diesel vehicles when they are now much cleaner than five years ago and the diesel engines to come will even be much cleaner, but nobody seems to want to talk about it,” Riberas says.
After all the attacks Riberas made against electric vehicles, he furthermore went after autonomous vehicles as well. While we can grasp his arguments quite clearly, one cannot think of viewing this in any other way, then the old guard, fearing the future and demonizing something that we feel will be the most important advancement in the last 50 years. To add more to rant, he doesn’t believe that two of the biggest companies in the world – Apple and Google – sitting on piles of cash and numerous R&D labs worldwide, will be able to produce their own electric car any time soon.
“It has been widely reported that within five years, we are going to live in a world of ‘robocabs.’ but that will take much longer to happen,” he says, noting adequate legal frameworks for autonomous vehicles are not yet in place.
Riberas doubts a technology company such as Google or Apple will produce their own cars. “In any case, they would buy an established car manufacturer,” he says.
Source: Wards Auto
Maybe someone should inform Mr Riberas that Tesla made over 100k vehicles, not 43k,in 2017. And will make over 200k this year. And that Tesla will be profitable starting in the second half of 2018.
Head. Buried in the sand. All of them!
Lol, Mr Ribas is like the man who asks someone the time and writes it down so he always knows what it is.
I believe he meant the first year of the Model 3, in which Tesla made ~40k in contrast with Musk’s bizarre claim they’d make 100-200k in the first six months. Riberas is simply making the point that mass production is a lot harder and takes longer to scale up than people think. Even “geniuses”.
Tesla has made 50,000 Model 3.
Even though the International Energy Agency’s 2017 forecast reports that by 2025, the global fleet of EVs will reach a number of between 40 and 70 million vehicles, Riberas’ stance on the matter is completely different. He believes that, globally, by the year 2025, just 15% of the cars produced will be fully electric.
—
I hate it when journalists try to make a contrast but use completely different metrics. It’s either sloppy journalism or intentionally misleading to fit their agenda.
Let’s look at some numbers:
2017 Global Car sales = 86M
2017 Global EV sales = 1.2M
If the total number of cars doesn’t grow (it will), 15% of the cars produced means 12.9M. Assuming an exponential growth of EV sales, to get from 1.2M to 12.9M in 8 years means 35% market growth year-over-year (12.9/1.2)^(1/8). Summed up over those 8 years, this comes to 46M cumulative sales. Which puts it exactly in line with the IEA’s prediction of 40-70M sales.
That wasn’t very hard to figure out. Isn’t math fun?
Anyone who suggests EV sales growth will be less than 100% every year is portrayed as undermining EVs.
Hmm, 100% growth every year for the next 8 years means that in 2025, there will be 307M EVs sold. I don’t think that’s quite right either. The power of compounding growth.
2^8 * 1.2M = 307.2M
I’d say that anyone who suggests that EV sales growth will sustain 100% every year is not doing the math.
It means they haven’t learned the “S Curve” yet.
But, reality is a hard teacher.
The fake news reporters , reading from a script ,written by BIG 0IL.. The money making rich and controlling special interest ..
Exactly! Riberas probably got his annual production estimate from the SAME IEA REPORT that forecasts a 40-70m fleet by 2025.
Also, what do piles of cash and R&D labs have to do with Apple/Google manufacturing their own cars? Apple doesn’t even manufacture their own phones, for crying out loud! Google clearly prefers to partner, working with FCA and Jaguar, while in advanced talks with Honda and others.
I’m excited about EVs and robotaxis, but my timelines aren’t a lot different than Mr. Riberas’s. It takes time to ramp this stuff.
@brian
Kudos for doing the math but I believe he was referring to BEVs exclusively while you show EVs (BEVs + PHEVS). If you use 600k BEVs as your starting point then you have a CAGR much closer to 50%.
While I agree with Riberas that we aren’t there yet I disagree with his reasoning. Although we’ve had dramatic declines in the price of batteries we’ve only gone from absurdly expensive to unacceptably expensive. we’re going to need 2-3 more years for battery prices to reach point where ICE manufacturers have to convert in mass. I would peg that time frame as 2021-2023 which happens to coincide with when I think we’ll see FAVs hitting their stride.
With FAVs it isn’t all about the units deployed. It is about the Miles replaced and there we have a multiplier effect.
It’s never a good time for EVs, but thanks to Mr. Musk that time is getting closer and it’s no longer in afar in the future.
Trust, once lost, is very tough to regain. An old expression comes to mind, “Once bitten, twice shy.” Diesel may be cleaner now than before, but the manufacturers did great harm to the public for short term gain and this is an enduring part of the consequence.
Trump’s EPA will allow Diesel Trucks to ship new gliders ( body/frame ) with old engines. = Massive Truck Pollution.
“He points to the potential obstacles such as battery recycling and sufficient power generation needed to sustain the charging infrastructure as the culprits for the lower EV adoption rates”.
Going through EV enthusiast sites like Insideevs, Electrek, Green car reports, Pushevs etc. I never but never came across an article about li-ion battery recycling. Its seems that on one side the industry specialists are saying that it is a dirty and costly business and on the other side the EV enthusiasts are brushing it off saying they are sure it is not a problem and anyone saying it is a challenge is spreading FUD. So Insideevs even if the backstage of the car industry is probably not your cup of tea it would be wonderful to have an article about where we stand regarding technology & cost with that specific issue of recycling EV batteries.
Here I found something, seems the recycling costs are indeed a problem, here it is focused only on lithium, wondering about the cost of recycling the other raw materials such as nickel & cobalt:
https://waste-management-world.com/a/1-the-lithium-battery-recycling-challenge
That article actually sounds very positive. It is from 2011 and at that point I time it had the cost of recycling lithium at five times the cost of lithium from brine. With the cost of recycling declining with the increase in volume and the price of lithium having increased about four fold we should be at the point where recycled lithium is now financially viable. Unfortunately the volume is dwarfed by the growing demand meaning it will have little moderating force.
What’s the cost of exploring, mining and shipping new materials to a battery factory. An order of magnitude more than recycling.
Here another article about EV batteries recycling, by FT:
https://www.ft.com/content/c489382e-6b06-11e7-bfeb-33fe0c5b7eaa
Seems to be an industry with a bright future.
Apparently, this is the new script.
Will batteries be recycled?
Of course, there’s huge demand for home battery storage.
And of course the batteries will be recycled. It’s a far richer vein of materials then exploring for and digging a new mine for materials.
Diesel Head Riber-ass should do some research before he runs his mouth , it’s the same BS coming from both sides of his mouth as all the ICE promoters . People want EV’s for many “good” reasons and if everyone with “special interests” stopped BSing and got with the program , it would create “JOBS” plus accelerate the transition to renewable energy and EV’s . Riber-ass much like all deniers is full of “BS” excuses to protect his own money making agenda…
Most CEO’s are clueless and out of touch with the tech in their own industry. But they look good in suits on stage!
I quit listening to most of them.
“because making cars is not so easy, even if they are electric cars” – No, because Tesla is new car company, VW not. It is impossible to go from 0 to 10M cars/year in less than 10 year. Even child in kindergarten knows that.
Nope. Not if your shareholders want you too.
Mr. Riberas I will believe your claim that diesels today are much cleaner than 5 years ago if you park a brand new diesel guzzler in your garage for 5 consecutive hours with engine running and close all external doors and windows on your garage. And you sit in the diesel guzzler without any bathroom breaks. If you survive I will believe you LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP EARTHLINGS co2.earth
Will you do the same with a coal or NG plant as it generates EV juice?
That would be very dignified end for Mister G, his epitaph would read: “I did not survive to my own 10’000th silly comment” 🙂
Will you do the same with a diesel refinery?
“Will you do the same with a coal or NG plant as it generates EV juice?”
I’d be willing to do the same with the PVA that generates my EV juice. EV + PVA is actually very common in CA where EVs are common. In fact in the Bay Area they are mainstream.
The article states Mr. Riberas said he does not believe Apple and Google would be able to produce cars, whereas the nested quote states that he doubts they would produce cars. There is a difference between the ability to do something and the choice to do something. Apple and Google certainly have sufficient cash stockpiles to do whatever they choose, but that does not mean all investments are good ideas for the company. I think it is just as silly to assume large technology companies are going to start becoming car manufacturers as it would be to assume that Bill Gates’ charity will pay your credit card bills.
He is correct in some sense. EV other than Tesla are not yet time. People aren’t going to put up with waiting for 9 cars at 2 handle DCFC, almost all of them free chargers, even if that’s a rare time they use DCFC. Meanwhile, Tesla is smartly managing their charging network trying to keep the customers happy. 400K+ Tesla 3 reservations is a revolution. See another ridiculous photo of local DCFC with 7 cars (another photo shows 9 cars) at 2 handle site, dominated by free chargers.
Is this the same location as the other photo you recently shared? If so, I’d be seriously pushing for more chargers. This is the scene I dread, but fully expect to see soon on the NYS Thruway. They are installing 1 charger at a handful of service plazas in the next year.
Yup, same location as that other photo showing 9 cars.
If they add more handles, cars clogging up other locations will simply move here, clogging up this place just as much. Problem is free chargers, especially Maven. The photos show most of them are free chargers.
Another station 5 miles away has one CCS and often has 3 or 4 cars waiting, which is equivalent to 6 to 8 cars at 2 handle site, almost always free charging Maven Bolts, Leaf, i3. Because of clogging, I often see Leaf and i3 come and go, probably because they don’t really need the charge, but it’s free to plug in. More handles will have those guys charging tapered to hell (ie, 90%+) even when not needed and wait will be just as bad.
The question I have is this – would that charger even be there if not for the “free charging” programs by Nissan and BMW? My understanding is that the program itself is a partnership between Nissan, BMW, and EVGo. Nissan and BMW agree to pay EVGo to install and operate the chargers, thus guaranteeing a revenue stream. It’s a great way to jump-start the infrastructure. If EVGo had to rely on the likes of pay customers like you and me, they probably wouldn’t have enough of a business case to build out chargers at all.
So I don’t believe the issue is as black and white as you portray it.
Initial chargers were put in place in CA by money from lawsuit against NRG.
Even if they got some money from Nissan and BMW, they could’ve managed it smartly such as “waiting” notification to determine when to cut or even simply limit to 40 kW or above on average for 1 minutes to discourage tapered to hell EV. But nope, customer experience doens’t matter when they can sell to the highest bidder.
Next up might be Koch brothers offering free charging to every EV. That will really kill EV adoption (other than Tesla).
That’s exactly why I told you a few days ago that the Supercharging network is completely different (better) than DCFC.
I told you that Superchargers are better because they prohibit high usage and commercial use to your wrong argument that it’s handles + power. Photos show they are commercial users and free chargers probably using DCFC every day. If not for them, even single handle at this site might be enough. If Tesla managed like eVgo, Superchargers would be even more clogged with 400k+ Tesla 3 coming soon.
He’s a Spaniard….therefore, doesn’t know what he’s talking about. If you disagree, then by all means invest in his company.
Wow that is an improvement on your comment above. Amazing, I did not think it was possible in such short period of time.
“Riberas, who heads a multinational, Tier 1 supplier of metal products to the auto industry,…”
Perhaps he should be more concerned with 3D printed parts, or injection molded CFRP from people like Teijin.
“sufficient power generation needed to sustain the charging infrastructure”
That all one needs to know to dismiss his ‘expertise’ out of hand.
Even an overnight shift of the entire LDV fleet to EV’s would increase energy consumption by a modest 20% in any industrialised country. But even if sales of EV’s takes off, it will take decades to replace the fleet, giving utilities ample time to adapt.
Tesla barely making 40 k vehicles per year? The 40k per month mark is within spitting distance.
And all the well-known and even more well-debunked talking points about coal electricity/battery recycling/ etc.
Just another exec that sees his business endangered and is spreading FUD. He’ll be dragged kicking and screaming into the 21st century or go down with his ship.