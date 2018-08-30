Germany Will Reach 1 Million Plug-In Cars Two Years Later Than Expected
There will be a million plug-in electric cars in Germany, but when?
The German government was once hoping for million plug-in electric cars on the roads by year 2020, but a slow start in the early years of EV revolution makes that impossible now.
According to latest reports by the German National Platform for Electric Mobility, two more years will be needed to reach the target in 2022.
There were some 131,000 plug-in cars registered in Germany, as of the end of 2017.
Our sales stats show that between 2013 and August 31, 2018, some 169,000 plug-in cars were sold, including over 54,000 in 2017 and over 45,000 so far this year. In 2018, we expect at least 70,000, maybe 80,000 sales in Germany.
Part of the promotional actions in e-mobility in Germany are subsidies and support for the charging infrastructure (plan for 100,000 points).
“Sales were helped by the launch of a German subsidy scheme in 2016 worth about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), partly financed by the German car industry, to boost electric car usage.
However, many consumers have been discouraged by the cost of the cars, their limited driving ranges and the lack of charging points.
Germany’s coalition government plans to ease the tax burden on drivers of electric vehicles, provide at least an additional 100,000 charge points across the country and subsidize car-sharing to push a shift to greener transport.”
Source: Reuters
14 Comments on "Germany Will Reach 1 Million Plug-In Cars Two Years Later Than Expected"
Perhaps if VW had released their new BEVs sooner than they did… or rather, had released them at all.
Majority of european,particularly German drivers like aggressive,fast driving…evs are just not good enough yet for this purpose,and driving philosophy….
I’ve smoked Porsches, Audis, and BMWs in my Tesla. If German’s aren’t satisfied with EV performance, it must be that they like slow cars that lose races. Perhaps Tesla should advertise “chill” mode and the ability to lower the maximum speed more – it could make the car perform more like the garbage that Germans are used to.
Sorry, You may will just Need 3 seconds to 60 mph but of you Go from Hamburg to munich with your Tesla even my wife with her VW Polo will beat you
As your Bolo spews out pollutants that slowly poisoning you, your family, and your country just so you can save 10 minutes.
He is talking about fast driving, not fast acceleration. I do see a few Teslas on the Autobahn from time to time, mostly on the right lane, because if you floor it, it will be empty in 30 minutes and limit your speed. But you can basically drive fast for sustained periods with a cheap ICE at high speeds. It just takes longer to reach top speed (possibly lower than Teslas).
I lost a friend when she was only 19 to this kind of driving on the Autobahn. Maybe the Germans in charge of the road system should stop killing each other and visitors to their country by putting safety first.
Many countries have weird fetishes that no one else understands. My German friends can’t fathom why anyone would want everyone to be allowed to own guns. But then most of them can’t fathom why they shouldn’t be allowed to drive as fast as they want. Neither makes sense, but both are fun and well established, so in the meantime the status quo remains and people die. A German would argue that the Autobahns are still quite safe on the whole. An American could counter with the point that at least guns aren’t a major contributor to climate change… Both should probably change their ways, IMHO.
Difference is countries with limits on gun ownership have less deaths, but Autobahn deaths are on par with Highway deaths in other countries.
Is there an official mechanism to report typos on IEVs?
Germany’s efforts to encourage more EVs may have been ineffective so far, but we can’t accuse them of having resorted to “hopping”…
Thanks!
They need to sell 830K more EVs… that requires them jumping from ~2% of the market to 10% of the market. Model 3 beginning Europe deliveries isn’t going to be able to make this happen with so little time.
The main reason for low EV sales numbers in Germany is that sub €60,000 EV models from German brands (VW e-Golf, BMW i3) just aren’t good enough to make people switch from ICE to EV.
The VW I.D. Neo just might be able to break through that barrier.
Otherwise, Tesla Model 3 will have to do that.
That’s only half true… Last I heard, models like the e-Golf were production-limited.