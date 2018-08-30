3 H BY MARK KANE

There will be a million plug-in electric cars in Germany, but when?

The German government was once hoping for million plug-in electric cars on the roads by year 2020, but a slow start in the early years of EV revolution makes that impossible now.

According to latest reports by the German National Platform for Electric Mobility, two more years will be needed to reach the target in 2022.

There were some 131,000 plug-in cars registered in Germany, as of the end of 2017.

Our sales stats show that between 2013 and August 31, 2018, some 169,000 plug-in cars were sold, including over 54,000 in 2017 and over 45,000 so far this year. In 2018, we expect at least 70,000, maybe 80,000 sales in Germany.

Part of the promotional actions in e-mobility in Germany are subsidies and support for the charging infrastructure (plan for 100,000 points).

“Sales were helped by the launch of a German subsidy scheme in 2016 worth about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), partly financed by the German car industry, to boost electric car usage. However, many consumers have been discouraged by the cost of the cars, their limited driving ranges and the lack of charging points. Germany’s coalition government plans to ease the tax burden on drivers of electric vehicles, provide at least an additional 100,000 charge points across the country and subsidize car-sharing to push a shift to greener transport.”

Source: Reuters