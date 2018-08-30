UPDATE: GM To Shut Down Chevy Volt Factory: Volt Confirmed Dead
Is the Volt as we know it now dead?
It would seem to be the case that with the closure of this site, the Chevy Volt will exist no more. But that doesn’t rule out the possibility of a Voltec crossover in the very near future.
***UPDATE: General Motors has responded to our inquiry on the Volt and has confirmed, on the record, that Volt production will officially cease in March of 2019.
Just moments ago, General Motors announced the upcoming closure of several factories, most of which focus on producing passenger cars. The closure list includes the birthplace of the Chevy Volt – Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Detroit.
The other notable site closure is Lordstown Assembly in Warren, Ohio. That’s where the Chevy Cruze is built, which provides the basic foundation for the current Chevy Volt.
These closures all come as part of a bigger restructuring for GM. The move is from cars to trucks and SUVs, as gas prices have been rather stagnant and low in the U.S. of late. Per GM:
- GM has recently invested in newer, highly efficient vehicle architectures, especially in trucks, crossovers and SUVs.
But here’s where it gets interesting:
GM now intends to prioritize future vehicle investments in its next-generation battery-electric architectures. As the current vehicle portfolio is optimized, it is expected that more than 75 percent of GM’s global sales volume will come from five vehicle architectures by early next decade.
So, the move is over to pure electric it seems and, more importantly, larger vehicles that will satisfy U.S. tastes. To us, this seems to indicate GM will transition over from small plug-ins like the Volt and Bolt to larger plug-ins that slot into the CUV, SUV and pickup truck categories.
So, we’ll lose the Volt, but gain potentially so much more.
It’s not a win-win. But it’s not the end of battery-electrics at GM either.
Full press release from General Motors below:
General Motors Accelerates Transformation
- Transforming the global enterprise to advance the company’s vision of Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions, Zero Congestion
- Taking cost actions and optimizing capital expenditures to drive annual run-rate cash savings of approximately $6 billion by year-end 2020
DETROIT – General Motors (NYSE: GM) will accelerate its transformation for the future, building on the comprehensive strategy it laid out in 2015 to strengthen its core business, capitalize on the future of personal mobility and drive significant cost efficiencies.
Today, GM is continuing to take proactive steps to improve overall business performance including the reorganization of its global product development staffs, the realignment of its manufacturing capacity and a reduction of salaried workforce. These actions are expected to increase annual adjusted automotive free cash flow by $6 billion by year-end 2020 on a run-rate basis.
“The actions we are taking today continue our transformation to be highly agile, resilient and profitable, while giving us the flexibility to invest in the future,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “We recognize the need to stay in front of changing market conditions and customer preferences to position our company for long-term success.”
Contributing to the cash savings of approximately $6 billion are cost reductions of $4.5 billion and a lower capital expenditure annual run rate of almost $1.5 billion. The actions include:
- Transforming product development – GM is evolving its global product development workforce and processes to drive world-class levels of engineering in advanced technologies, and to improve quality and speed to market. Resources allocated to electric and autonomous vehicle programs will double in the next two years. Additional actions include:
- Increasing high-quality component sharing across the portfolio, especially those not visible and perceptible to customers.
- Expanding the use of virtual tools to lower development time and costs.
- Integrating its vehicle and propulsion engineering teams.
- Compressing its global product development campuses.
- Optimizing product portfolio – GM has recently invested in newer, highly efficient vehicle architectures, especially in trucks, crossovers and SUVs. GM now intends to prioritize future vehicle investments in its next-generation battery-electric architectures. As the current vehicle portfolio is optimized, it is expected that more than 75 percent of GM’s global sales volume will come from five vehicle architectures by early next decade.
- Increasing capacity utilization – In the past four years, GM has refocused capital and resources to support the growth of its crossovers, SUVs and trucks, adding shifts and investing $6.6 billion in U.S. plants that have created or maintained 17,600 jobs. With changing customer preferences in the U.S. and in response to market-related volume declines in cars, future products will be allocated to fewer plants next year.Assembly plants that will be unallocated in 2019 include:
- Oshawa Assembly in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada.
- Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Detroit.
- Lordstown Assembly in Warren, Ohio.
- Propulsion plants that will be unallocated in 2019 include:
- Baltimore Operations in White Marsh, Maryland.
- Warren Transmission Operations in Warren, Michigan.
In addition to the previously announced closure of the assembly plant in Gunsan, Korea, GM will cease the operations of two additional plants outside North America by the end of 2019.
These manufacturing actions are expected to significantly increase capacity utilization. To further enhance business performance, GM will continue working to improve other manufacturing costs, productivity and the competitiveness of wages and benefits.
- Staffing transformation – The company is transforming its global workforce to ensure it has the right skill sets for today and the future, while driving efficiencies through the utilization of best-in-class tools. Actions are being taken to reduce salaried and salaried contract staff by 15 percent, which includes 25 percent fewer executives to streamline decision making.
Barra added, “These actions will increase the long-term profit and cash generation potential of the company and improve resilience through the cycle.”
GM expects to fund the restructuring costs through a new credit facility that will further improve the company’s strong liquidity position and enhance its financial flexibility.
GM expects to record pre-tax charges of $3.0 billion to $3.8 billion related to these actions, including up to $1.8 billion of non-cash accelerated asset write-downs and pension charges, and up to $2.0 billion of employee-related and other cash-based expenses. The majority of these charges will be considered special for EBIT-adjusted, EPS diluted-adjusted and adjusted automotive free cash flow purposes. The majority of these charges will be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, with some additional costs incurred through the remainder of 2019.
30 Comments on "UPDATE: GM To Shut Down Chevy Volt Factory: Volt Confirmed Dead"
There’s a reason GM is declining..
The Volt was always a transitional vehicle from ICE to BEV. I personally thought the transition period would be a lot longer, however. Looks like GM is all-in with the Bolt (and Bolt spinoffs) from the ZEV perspective. And people can finally quit bitching about the whole Volt vs Bolt naming scheme.
It’s dead.
“Update (Nov. 26, 2018 10:50 A.M. ET): It is official. A GM spokesperson told Jalopnik over the phone: “We are ending production of the Volt March 1, 2019.” When asked whether the Volt will return at some point, the representative said she could not comment on future products. ”
https://jalopnik.com/general-motors-may-kill-the-chevrolet-volt-1830653844
What about the Mexican Cruze assembly plant?
Might be good news for Tesla and others since assembly plants will be coming available.
Yeah, yeah. In other words legacy auto goes bye bye.
Yes, it’s poor or zero push of the Volt into the market, with no advertising.
It’s dealer hostility to the Volt, now mean my next car has to be a Tesla.
Just as the Volt has gotten to Average Reliability in the Consumer Reports survey.
Which is when sales start to surge.
Yeah, I see this as a very sad day for EVs. The Volt was an awesome transition car. It was a car that people with range anxiety could buy, and then realize how awesome EVs are. And the Gen2 Volt really is so much better than the Gen1, which was pretty good to start with (we leased a Gen1; now drive a Tesla MS and Gen1 Leaf).
This is, truly, a sad day.
Killing the Volt translation: GM gets all the CARB credits it needs with the Bolt.
GM has no intention of selling more than 30,000 to meet it’s CARB credit needs.
GM will go down with Ford.
Nailed it, just like Musk said!
What, GM goes around putting guns to people’s head to not buy GM EV? Fact is, it doesn’t matter if GM produced 1 trillion EV, they’ll still sell only about 30K/yr since even that level is sitting on dealer lots. With upcoming Kona and others, GM will sell even less, and that has nothing to do with GM “no intention of selling”.
If any company has no intention of selling, it’s Tesla. They haven’t fulfilled 400K+ reservation holders, yet they still refuse to make lower cost Tesla 3.
If I were an automaker, I really think I’d want to be ramping up my production of sedans/cars headed into a downward economic cycle. The reason trucks/SUVs are so popular right now is that everyone can afford one because of the historically low interest rates and good economic conditions.
When people’s paychecks are smaller and the interest rates are high (as they are starting to be now), then they cant afford that $35,000 SUV, but the can afford that $25,000 Accord. Back in the depths of the recession, cars were 50% of the sales of all vehicles in the US, now its down to about 30% but I would expect it to rise again if we hit another recession.
I do hope they focus on EVs as much as they say they will in press releases. But I have a sinking feeling they wont, they’ll falter by focusing on joining autonomy and EVs and just miss the EV boat entirely because this whole “Level 5” autonomy is not going to be as easy as they expect.
I’m sure in part, these changes are due to increased cost of acquiring components in the US. Making these lower margin products less attractive to GM. (See Trade War / Aluminum & Steel Tariffs)
I blame the Orange One for this.
Interesting that GM is killing two of their EVs just as they pass the credit threshold. Clearly they’re not going to be doing the huge ramp in the last quarter of the credit like Tesla did.
Two EVs? Which two? This article only mentions the Volt.
The Cadillac CT6 PHEV was killed earlier this year. Trivial numbers but it was still a model.
Only Volt is killed, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Bolt follows if EV tax credit is not renewed. In face of $7.5K cheaper Hyundai and Kia, Bolt simply cannot compete.
Well GM my next car will be a leaf or a Tesla unlike the generations before me I owe you nothing.
I really was considering getting a used Chevy volt but that is dead today.
You guys are at record profits and get a 3 billion dollar tax cut and still they fire the bulk of their workers.
There are a lot of stories saying it’s he electric car’s fault for firing all the workers but this story is kind of a punch or a joke in that they are also killing the Chevy Volt.
They are not firing “the bulk” of their workers, far from it.
Why would this prevent you from still getting a used Volt? Makes no sense.
I suggest staying away from Leaf. They are also delaying 60 kWh Leaf and sticking with EV embarrassment crap Leaf.
The Volt was Chevy’s best car in many decades, it brought me back to Chevy after 30 years of driving Chryslers because my 1980 Chevy Citation was such a piece of junk. Been thinking about a Model 3, now it’s almost certainly my next car.
I loved my 80’s era Citation.
RIP GM
Deja Vu. GM has beautifully engineered plug-in car that’s adored by everyone who owns it. It could be the basis of their company’s future. And they kill it.
I’m glad I had the pleasure of driving a Volt while they were available.
Sounds like GM is doing what Ford did, concentrating on the most profitable models to invest more heavily in EV development.
Which is exactly what Barra said they were going to do.
Why the negative headline? This is good news, as GM is now fully committed to an all electric future. They had to make some hard choices in terms of closing plants that were loosing money. We will see a new electric GM come out of the ashes.
Hope they use the voltec platform in something else. Cant stand all the suv n mini suvs but i guess thats all you will be able to buy in the near future as far as american made goes besides a tesla. Idk as expensive as vehicles are getting soon were gonna have to take a mortage out on a vehicle and say goodby to doing your own repairs th co dont make much money when you do that. The almighty dollar reigns supreme