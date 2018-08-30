General Motors Says No To Electric Pickup Truck
GM: No electric and no autonomous pickups.
We can sense the teary eyes in all of you already.
While the electric car market takes off and people are waiting for the next big thing – literally – a pickup from Tesla, Rivian or even Ford, we hear that General Motors is going to sadly stick with gasoline-powered cars and trucks for… decades. That’s not a wise decision, but it seems it’s already been made.
Mike Ableson, General Motors Vice President Global Strategy, said at the GM Global Headquarters in Detroit that we shouldn’t count on an electric pickup from GM:
“The core business is going to be the core business for a couple of decades to come. There will not be any AV/EV pickups.”
This is kind of depressing, as GM could at least start with a plug-in hybrid version. We believe that many EV enthusiasts will feel that legacy carmaker needs to be forced to do EVs, otherwise, they will not. By forcing, we mean some small competitor like Tesla will have to introduce an electric pickup truck to trigger a change in strategy among the big players like GM.
Luckily, that’s precisely what Tesla intends to do.
Source: Detroit Free Press
33 Comments on "General Motors Says No To Electric Pickup Truck"
I’m gunna go Cry Me A River now, thanks again for nuthin’ Mary!
That’s disappointing but not unexpected – GM is not willing to cut into their profit margins on trucks.
If they don’t produce an electric truck in ten years they will be bankrupt. Maybe Tesla will purchase GM at that point, just for the brand. Frankly there won’t be anything else of value if GM doesn’t get with the program.
The GM brand itself is worthless. Maybe Chevy has some value.
Agreed. That brand is tainted in my opinion.
They only care about their bonuses today and could not care less about the company’s future.
“GM is not willing to cut into their profit margins on trucks.” But Tesla is.
Because GM investors won’t allow that, but Tesla investors are okay with that.
When you go bankrupt GM we will not bail you out again.
Get that in writing from your congressman. Please.
It was a UAW bailout. Everyone else in GM lost big time.
should have never bailed them out. NO company is too big to fail. Failure is what the market needs to work correctly.
How exactly do we ensure our representatives don’t bail them out?
I think the army is particularly interested in keeping at least two of Ford, GM, and Chrysler around… I don’t think Tesla is going to be competing for military vehicle contracts for at least a few years.
Goodbye GM. We’ve already said goodbye in the U.K. Hope you’ve paid off all the U.S taxpayers before you go.
Bye bye, GM. You produced some good stuff (and a heap of rubbish) over the last century, and we will remember EV1, Volt and Bolt. GM will become another footnote in EVomotive history.
Understand that GM has a massive problem with activist investors who just want to milk them and run. So ignore anything about what they say they’re not doing and focus on what they are doing. If you want an electric pick-up, first you need them to make a AWD EV. No sign yet, although they have said they’ll be doing a bunch more EVs for China-time.
There are markets where BEV pickups could do well, e.g. fleets that drive a lot every day but never tow long distance. Extreme 4WD is another niche.
The mainstream pickup market occasionally tows long distance, or at least thinks they will.
PHEV is also difficult – if you downsize the ICE you lose the ability to tow up long highway grades. If you don’t downsize the ICE you just add cost and weight. You can get a portion of the cost back in fuel savings, but the weight is always there.
the vast majority of pick ups never tow anything and never go off-roading.
But they can. And that’s what sells them.
The ICE should act as a range extender only. The drivetrain should be purely electric, which means loads of torque.
I need an F250 PHEV. Unlike many truck owners, I use nearly every pound of available payload. I just need like 50 miles of pure electric range. I spend a great deal of time on sketchy forest roads hauling a 2700 lb truck camper.
Quite frankly I don’t understand the pick up truck craze. Sure if you’re a farmer or tradesperson you need a truck. Most of these pickups are beings used to commute to work, pick up groceries and take the kids to soccer. If and when the craze passes the big 3 will go down hard and fast.
Things being what they are, the first out the gate with a viable electric pickup will probably face a massive back log of orders.
Agreed
So basically, GM is ready to cede market share? Color me shocked.
Oh no, what to do if I want a vehicle like that that’s basically useless except for farmers and construction workers but I want anyway as a lifestyle accessory and I want it to have electric drive? Why I go to Tesla of course. Elon Musk is completely in tune with the absurdity of the pick up truck paradigm and is promising a completely absurd pick up truck that will fit that market perfectly.
I don’t think that is unexpected.
Making a BEV version of the Pickup trucks are just not practical at this point, especially with current infrastructure and battery cost.
As we saw with the Model X towing, the efficiency easily drops to 1miles/kWh which is absolutely useless in long distance of towing. Many of the pickup buyers do tow trailers across the state or country. In those cases, those buyers won’t touch those BEV pickup trucks.
However, for many of the so called “pretender” pickup buyers who drives their Silverado and F-150 to commute to work everyday, they can easily swap those out with BEV pickups. The questions is that how many of those buyers will switch to Tesla. I imagine that there will be enough of them to give Tesla a big boost, but I am not sure if there is enough for multiple companies.
That’s why PHEV’s make sense in the interim until battery costs come down. However, GM isn’t just saying no to BEV trucks now, they are saying no to BEVs and PHEVS for the next few decades. That’s just insane.
PHEV sounds good on paper, but the cost of engine isn’t reduced because long haul towing over major mountains such as Sierra and Rockies will require a big engine. Battery will also need to be big enough to give decent AER which will cost to the trucks that people will less likely to pay for. GM no longer can count on $7500 tax incentives anymore.
GM still have a few years before the evs show up so they can milk the Silverado cash cow until she runs dry a year or so after the ev pick-ups start showing up. 2022 or so, not decades or even a decade.
R.I.P. Stan “The Man” Lee.
Good Luck with that.
for now….
Ahahahhahhahhahahahahhahhahhhaaaa!!!!
Silly fools as they march proudly over the cliff.
(note: hardly surprising as GM/Ford are joined at the hip with big oil)
Seriously, GM plans to put off making a plug-in EV pickup for a couple of decades?!?!
In “a couple of decades”, any first-world auto maker that isn’t selling at least 90% BEVs is either gonna be out of business, or else will be serving only a small niche market!
in mathmatics a dead planet earth is still 100%