General Motors Brake Recall Hits Chevy Volt, Bolt Too

General Motors has issued a recall for several 2018-2019 models due to a brake problem that could lead to a collision.

Models with the issue are said to have defective brake pistons. According to GM (via GM Authority), the supplier (ZF Group) that provides the specific brake parts didn’t “properly chrome and temper the brake pistons,” which may lead to hydrogen gas being released into the brake piston and then trapped. This could cause the driver to feel “spongy” braking and rear-braking power may be reduced.

While GM is not reporting any incidents caused by the problem, it’s noted that as the rear-brake performance lessens, a driver could lose control of the vehicle. Some 230,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada are impacted by the problem, including the 2018 and 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV, as well as the 2018 and 2019 Chevrolet Volt.

To find out if your car is affected, visit my.gm.com/recalls. Once you enter your VIN, you’ll be able to find out if your car requires service. Fortunately, it appears that the fix is simple. It just involves bleeding the rear brakes to get rid of the trapped gas.

Interestingly, ZF Group has already been looking into a similar issue with cars from other manufacturers. However, the supplier didn’t notify GM right away or include the automaker in its recent report of vehicles with the particular calipers related to the recall.

Source: GM Authority

7 Comments on "General Motors Brake Recall Hits Chevy Volt, Bolt Too"

SansIce

If this were Tesla the s#&* would hit the fan. Since its GM – they will get a pass like all of the other companies that have also been bankrupt save for Ford. T had some issues with the first release of the 3 and stopping distances – fixed it with an over the air update. That’s obviously is not going to happen with GM products.

1 hour ago
Mark.ca

What are you talking about? This is all over the news! They don’t talk about evs because this affects most of their gas lineup.

37 minutes ago
Nix

Everyone should keep in mind that recalls are good. They fix the inevitable and unavoidable eventual mistakes in production that no car maker is immune from. We should reward car makers for doing recalls, and at least they got brake pads into these cars, so that’s a step forward.

https://www.autotrader.com/car-news/chevrolet-recalling-sonics-over-brake-pads-142391

55 minutes ago
Mark.ca

+1
I much ratter see them fix issues than hiding them and denying them until people die. Proactive is the way to go and should be appreciated.

35 minutes ago
ffbj

Defective brake pistons. Not a good thing.
It’s one of those sleepers in that everything could be fine, until.
So get them fixed, set regen on high.

38 minutes ago
threader

The fix cannot just be bleeding and exhausting the unwanted gas buildup. You need to address the cause which was previously stated as the pistons need to be replaced or the whole caliper Assembly because the pistons were not manufactured properly. How does bleeding the brakes fix bad coated pistons. Do you read and understand what you publish?

21 minutes ago
bro1999

Hell, I barely use the brakes in my Bolt!

