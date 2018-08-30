Gen 2 Formula E Car Will Shock The World
Newly-crowned Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne believes people will be shocked by the progress the series will make when its Gen2 car is introduced for the 2018/19 season.
As well as adding the new car – which will remove the need for drivers to swap cars and let them run at 200kW as a standard power setting – races will feature an innovative attack mode format.
Nissan will take over from Renault at the e.dams squad, while BMW becomes a full FE manufacturer, and Mercedes affiliate HWA joins ahead of the German marque entering the series alongside Porsche for season sixth.
Vergne, who clinched the 2017/18 drivers’ championship in New York last month with one race to spare before taking a walk-off win in the season finale, reckons these developments demonstrate how FE’s standing can “increase massively”.
“I believe that the foundations of Formula E are [now] here,” Vergne said.
“It is like building up a very nice house with very strong foundations – there can be wind, thunderstorms or whatever [but] it is going to stay there because it is what it is now.
“We got many manufacturers in the championship and I think from next season onward, the level of Formula E is going to increase massively and everybody will be shocked.
“Like the same way people were shocked in the first few seasons when people believed Formula E would crash, would never go where it is today.
“And now people [might] start saying that Formula E cannot increase or cannot improve because it’s impossible, because it’s already very high.
“But I think the step Formula E will make next year with Gen2 and a better organisation and bigger things will be absolutely impressive.
“Formula E still has a lot of surprise for the world and I’m very proud and very happy to be part of the championship.”
JEV has a non-zero chance to be in F1 in 2019.
Might sound absurd, but I see him as #1 driver at Toro Rosso.
(And yes, I know what has happened and what he said about Red Bull.)
But with the new rules in 2019 and the budget cap the times of the “Juniorteam” are gone. Red Bull will need 2 strong teams with 4 world class drivers to compete againsr Ferrari/Haas/AlfaRomeo-Sauber and Mercedes/ForceIndia/Williams Superteams.
So, we will see soonish.
Sorry, of course new rules in 2021.
And the budget cap is far from being a done deal.
Not done, yes, but not that far.
Farrari seems to be ok with it, will spend the money on The Alfa Romeo Team (now Sauber).
2020 version will shoot turtles out of the front! 😉
Seriously though, the rate of improvement in EV race cars is crazy fast.