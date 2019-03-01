Geely Unveils GE11 Compact Electric Car: Will Be Sold Globally

1 H BY GASGOO

New all-electric sedan launches.

Geely unveiled the all-new GE11 compact all-electric sedan on February 26. The new model is a “globally developed product” and will spearhead Geely’s foray into overseas markets, the automaker said.

From the official photos, we can see that the GE11 adopts a “closed-off” front face, which features a new logo officially named “quantum silver shield”. The lack of a grille suggests that the GE11 is a pure electric vehicle that has no internal combustion engine under the hood.

As to the side profile, smarter aerodynamics is characterized by sharp body lines and “hidden” door handles that helps reduce the air resistance—drag coefficient for the car is 0.2375Cd.

The new vehicle measures 4,736mm long, 1,804mm wide and 1,503mm tall with a wheelbase that spans 2,700mm.

Featuring a fastback design, the rear end adopts flat taillights that are connected by a chrome trim. Besides, there are two charging ports at the right-front wheel eyebrow and the left-rear wheel eyebrow respectively.

With a minimalist design, the interior largely covered by gray materials. The dual-spoke flat bottom accentuates a sense of sports. In addition, many key presses are integrated in the auxiliary instrument panel and the center console that carries a large-sized touch screen.

The GE11 is able to run at a top speed of 150km/h powered by a 177hp (130kW) electric motor and a lithium-ion power battery pack.

Source: Gasgoo