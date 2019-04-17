Geely Geometry A Electric Car Launches In China

1 H BY GASGOO

Geometry comes to EVs.

On April 11, Geely New Energy launched the all-new premium BEV brand “Geometry” in Singapore. Meanwhile, Geometry A, the first model under the new brand, officially hits the market with two versions based on driving range covering six variants.

Pre-subsidy prices of the new car range between RMB210,000 and RMB250,000. After subsidy, the Geometry A will be priced from RMB150,000 to RMB190,000.

Named after a mathematical term, the Geometry A is Geely’s first model to be sold globally. It adopts a “closed-off” front face that features a new logo officially named “quantum silver shield”. The lack of a grille suggests that the GE11 is a pure electric vehicle without an internal combustion engine under the hood. A ducktail spoiler coupled with a chrome trim bridging the taillight on each side renders a multi-layered rear posture.

Regarding the side profile, the vehicle’s smart aerodynamics is characterized by sharp body lines and concealed door handles that make the air resistance fairly reduced—drag coefficient for the car is 0.2375Cd. Charging ports are located at the right front and the left rear wheel trims.

The new vehicle measures 4,736mm long, 1,804mm wide and 1,503mm tall with a wheelbase that spans 2,700mm.

The new vehicle is able to run at a top speed of 150km/h powered by a 163PS (120kW), 250 N·m electric motor and a lithium-ion power battery pack offered by CATL. It will provide users with two range options—410km and 500km, whose respective battery capacity is 51.9kWh and 61.9kWh. Five charging modes are offered to users for utilization based on different environments.

As to the inside, the car gets a 12.3-inch floating touch screen at the center console to replace lots of physical buttons. Besides, the vehicle is fitted with 8-inch windshield head-up display system that can project such information as speed, navigation, indicator light and bluetooth phone on the front windshield, making a driver keep his eyes on the road. Other niceties include the APA automatic parking system, panoramic imaging system, SLIF (speed limit information function) and AQS (air quality system).

Source: Gasgoo