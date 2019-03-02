Geely Auto Adds Geely New Energy To Automotive Lineup

1 H BY GASGOO

Geely gets serious about electric cars.

Geely Auto Group recently adjusted its marketing structure by adding the yet-to-be-launched Geely New Energy into its brand lineup, according to local media.

Geely New Energy will be operated as an independent sub-brand with its own logo, parallel to the other four brands, namely, Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, Proton Cars and Lotus Cars.

Yang Xueliang, vice president of Geely Auto Group, revealed last month that the company is going to build an independent sales company for Geely New Energy, which will run as an independent brand. After the latest adjustment, the automaker will sell models under three independent sub-brands in China, namely, Geely Auto, Lynk & Co and Geely New Energy.

Yang said consumers’ understanding about new energy vehicle (NEV) is updating and the NEV consumption scenarios and marketing modes have been essentially changed, thus the brand construction, marketing modes as well as consumers experience must be upgraded at the same time. Featuring all-new brand position, technologies and sales channel, Geely New Energy reportedly will sell vehicles based on some NEV sales channels akin to shop-in-shop derived from Geely’s existing channels and other independent NEV-specific marketing channels.

In 2018, Geely Auto and Lynk & Co launched several NEV models, including the Emgrand EV450, the Emgrand GSe, the Borui GE and the Lynk & Co 01PHEV. As part of the Blue Geely Initiative, Geely New Energy is ready to roll out three new models in 2019, namely, the GE11 all-electric sedan, the new Emgrand PHEV and a plug-in hybrid MPV. It is worth mentioning that Geely Energy vehicle also plans to release range-extended EV models.

Source: Gasgoo