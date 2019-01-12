GAC Motor To Unveil All-Electric Entranze SUV At NAIAS

  1. Home
GAC enters NAIAS with Entranze

GAC Motor announced its presence at the upcoming 2019 NAIAS with a world premiere of the new concept car Entranze, which happens to be an all-electric 7-seater SUV.

Entranze was developed by GAC’s Advanced Design Center in Los Angeles. The Chinese manufacturer describes Entranze as follows:

ENTRANZE Concept, is defined as a hyper-modern family vehicle and equipped with the latest intelligent system technologies, sustainability features and automated driving.The ENTRANZE Concept explores more possibilities for the modern family vehicle by taking a 7-seater SUV and adding lots of technology and ergonomics to make driving easier and more pleasurable.”

Separately, it’s worth noting that GAC Motor is preparing to open a new R&D center in Farmington Hills (a suburb of Detroit) in Michigan.

“With its R&D center in Silicon Valley and advanced design center in Los Angeles now up and running, the three centers will place the foundations of GAC Motor’s R&D working in North America and solidify its steps to a global company with world-class brand.”

