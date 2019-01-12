GAC Motor To Unveil All-Electric Entranze SUV At NAIAS

23 M BY MARK KANE

GAC enters NAIAS with Entranze

GAC Motor announced its presence at the upcoming 2019 NAIAS with a world premiere of the new concept car Entranze, which happens to be an all-electric 7-seater SUV.

Entranze was developed by GAC’s Advanced Design Center in Los Angeles. The Chinese manufacturer describes Entranze as follows:

“ENTRANZE Concept, is defined as a hyper-modern family vehicle and equipped with the latest intelligent system technologies, sustainability features and automated driving.The ENTRANZE Concept explores more possibilities for the modern family vehicle by taking a 7-seater SUV and adding lots of technology and ergonomics to make driving easier and more pleasurable.”

The GAC Advanced Design Center Los Angeles is responsible for advanced design and brand visual design, and putting together an outstanding international design team for GAC. Their latest creation is the all-electric concept SUV ENTRANZE, debuting in 3 days at the 2019 NAIAS! pic.twitter.com/racTEasDUo — GAC MOTOR (@Gac_Motor) January 11, 2019

Separately, it’s worth noting that GAC Motor is preparing to open a new R&D center in Farmington Hills (a suburb of Detroit) in Michigan.

“With its R&D center in Silicon Valley and advanced design center in Los Angeles now up and running, the three centers will place the foundations of GAC Motor’s R&D working in North America and solidify its steps to a global company with world-class brand.”