Future Electric Pickup Trucks Worth Waiting For

The truck wars are heating up, and manufacturers will introduce new and exciting pickups across multiple segments in the coming years. But more importantly for us in the electric car sphere, electric trucks are coming soon.

Electric motors and bigger batteries will continue to find their way into pickup powertrains. The additional low-end torque and inherent efficiency of these new powertrains are sure to provide these workhorses with the tools necessary to easily haul heavy loads.

Several makes are joining the electric truck revolution, including Tesla, Rivian, Bollinger and even big names like Ford.

Yes, the pickup truck’s future looks bright, so scroll down through to see what new electric pickups will be available in the coming years.

Bollinger B2