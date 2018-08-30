  1. Home
Hyundai believes in hydrogen fuel cell cars.

In the latest episode of Fully Charged, Robert Llewellyn tests the second-generation hydrogen fuel cell model from Hyundai – the NEXO – in South Korea.

Hyundai makes excellent plug-in cars like the IONIQ and the most recent Kona Electric, but the company backs its alternative powertrain approach with FCVs too.

The NEXO can go up to 600 km (373 miles) on a single tank of hydrogen and, as it turns out in the video, it clears the air from emissions too.

  • about 370 miles (595 km)
  • 0-60 mph in 9.5 seconds
  • 120 kW and 395 Nm electric motor
  • fuel cell is able to provide around 95 kW of power, together with 40 kW from the battery, total output of 135 kW is available

By the way, the Fully Charged team rides in Hyundai’s hydrogen fuel cell bus too.

Hyundai electrified cars

9 Comments on "Fully Charged Tries Out Hyundai NEXO Hydrogen Fuel Cell Car"

Mark.ca

A bit confused as to why there are windmills in the background and not nat gas extraction equipment.

1 hour ago
ffbj

Would you prefer a picture of the Hindenburg crashing into its mooring post?

32 minutes ago
John M

This video looked more like payed advertising than a real review of a car/technology.

1 hour ago
Gabriel

I hope these come with a electrolysis device too.

1 hour ago
Alex

I don’t think this is the way.
The range is far from exciting, the system is extremely bulky and complex, it needs a normal battery, the power is limited.
Speed of charging can be great but infrastructure is probably more expensive and as it is now very small.

While this tech for sure is going to improve, also batteries, that are easy to charge and can even be done at home in many cases.

1 hour ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

Gosh, I’m sure that absolutely dozens of people will jump at the chance to buy a car which takes fuel which can only be bought at a very few spots, at about twice the cost of gasoline per mile when the auto maker’s “free fuel” deal runs out. How much better than a car which you can conveniently and cheaply recharge at home any time you like!

Oh, wait…

1 hour ago
Speculawyer

ArrestedDevelopmentDozensOfUs.gif

53 minutes ago
ffbj

A branch of the ev evolutionary tree that will not flower, and eventually it will wither and die.

36 minutes ago
Ofentse Letsholo

The quality of the interior is just top notch, I loved the screen, that infortainment system looked nice.

3 minutes ago