Fully Charged Tries Out Hyundai NEXO Hydrogen Fuel Cell Car

2 H BY MARK KANE

Hyundai believes in hydrogen fuel cell cars.

In the latest episode of Fully Charged, Robert Llewellyn tests the second-generation hydrogen fuel cell model from Hyundai – the NEXO – in South Korea.

Hyundai makes excellent plug-in cars like the IONIQ and the most recent Kona Electric, but the company backs its alternative powertrain approach with FCVs too.

The NEXO can go up to 600 km (373 miles) on a single tank of hydrogen and, as it turns out in the video, it clears the air from emissions too.

about 370 miles (595 km)

0-60 mph in 9.5 seconds

120 kW and 395 Nm electric motor

and electric motor fuel cell is able to provide around 95 kW of power, together with 40 kW from the battery, total output of 135 kW is available

By the way, the Fully Charged team rides in Hyundai’s hydrogen fuel cell bus too.