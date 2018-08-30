Fully Charged Checks Renault EZ-PRO & EZ-ULTIMO: Video

3 H BY MARK KANE

Renault explores robo-vehicles with the EZ-series

In one of the most recent Fully Charged episodes, Jonny Smith takes us back to two electric, autonomous vehicles from Renault – the Renault EZ-PRO and Renault EZ-ULTIMO, unveiled respectively at the IAA and Paris motor shows. Together with Renault EZ-GO from Geneva, the French manufacturer has a trio of robo concepts.

EZ-ULTIMO, the robo-vehicle for a premium mobility experience.

EZ-PRO, the last mile delivery robo-vehicle.

EZ-GO, the robo-vehicle for shared day-to-day urban mobility.

While the Renault EZ-GO was envisioned for a kind of shared mobility in the cities on short distances, the new EZ-PRO is for commercial application. The modular architecture enables it to serve for various purposes (for delivery companies, logistic operators, retailers and more). Third EZ-ULTIMO is kind of premium robo-taxi for places like hotels, airports or business to business services.

“While there is still plenty of skepticism around the practicality and necessity of fully autonomous vehicles, the developments are increasingly interesting and challenging.However the benefits of not owning a car but having a similar level of mobility available makes enormous sense.”

Here are more photos and videos with the EZ-PRO and EZ-ULTIMO.

Renault EZ-PRO

95 photos

Renault EZ-ULTIMO