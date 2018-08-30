Fully Charged Talks With Renault EV Execs In Paris: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

Solid-state batteries not too far off?

Fully Charged’s Robert Llewellyn at the Paris Motor Show had the opportunity to talk with Eric Feunteun, Renault’s Electric Vehicle program director and Jérôme Seror, Head of User Experience at Renault Digital about their very impressive new app.

The first part focuses on Renault EVs, Renault ZOE and new Renault K-ZE as well as batteries. Eric Feunteun expects that up to around 2024/2025 battery energy density will keep growing, while prices will keep falling, which should translate to more kWh in the same package. After that period, there is a chance that we will see the first solid-state batteries.

The French manufacturer is currently gearing-up for EV sales in China. The affordable K-ZE will be Renault’s flagship in the biggest EV market in the world.

In the second part, Jérôme Seror presented a wonderful app for EV drivers, that enables not only to set temperature or find charging stations, but also has a great trip planner. It can suggest charging stations on the route to a destination and even tell you at what state-of-charge you will arrive at charging point, how long it will take to charge and at what state-of-charge you will leave to the destination. If only the charging networks become reliable, this could provide peace of mind without any hassle.