Fully Charged Presents Powervault Energy Storage Systems

3 H BY MARK KANE

Powervault offers second-life EV battery energy storage.

Fully Charged, this time with a new co-host, visited British company Powervault, which develops battery energy storage systems, built from new or used EV batteries.

The products evolve and are getting more mature compared to the system introduced in 2017. The wallboxes are offered in versions from 4 to 20 kWh (power output is 5.5 kW, while charging is 3.6 kW).

2nd life batteries comes from the Renault ZOE, after Powervault first checks their conditions on a sophisticated and expensive machine. Big part of the product is the software system that enables to integrate all those batteries and use in way to help maximize renewable energy production or reduce peak demand from the grid.