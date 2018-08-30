Fully Charged Recaps Paris Motor Show 2018

1 H BY MARK KANE

The 2018 Paris Motor Show was highly electrified.

Fully Charged was present at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, and noticed that the biggest stars of the show were all-electric cars. Not even plug-in hybrid had comparable attention.

The best-looking concept for many was the Peugeot e-LEGEND Concept, but there were so many new production models that consumers can’t complain. Here are just a few BEV stars: