  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Fully Charged Recaps Paris Motor Show 2018

Fully Charged Recaps Paris Motor Show 2018

1 H BY MARK KANE 1

The 2018 Paris Motor Show was highly electrified.

Fully Charged was present at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, and noticed that the biggest stars of the show were all-electric cars. Not even plug-in hybrid had comparable attention.

The best-looking concept for many was the Peugeot e-LEGEND Concept, but there were so many new production models that consumers can’t complain. Here are just a few BEV stars:

See Also
DS 3 Crossback E-Tense Hits Stage In Paris: Photos & Videos
Renault Unveils Special Edition "Iconic" ZOE
Paris: Peugeot Presents Plug-In Hybrid 508, 508 SW and 3008

“Robert and Jonny take a stroll around the recent Paris motor show (Mondial de l’Automobile) and get to poke around a few cars that will hit the roads in 2019. Maybe we should also add: Many thanks to Renault UK and Kia for transporting us to Paris, and looking after us so well. More specific Renault episodes coming soon.”

Categories: Videos

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Fully Charged Recaps Paris Motor Show 2018"

newest oldest most voted
Rick

I wish they were a bit more meticulous about their reporting. To claim the EQC and E-tron are the same is a bit strange since battery sizes (80 kWh vs 95 kWh), interior volume and features are different.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago