Fully Charged Says Hyundai Kona Electric Is Brilliant
Fully Charged asks is Hyundai Kona Electric a game changer?
Fully Charged‘s team was impressed by the Hyundai Kona Electric after an extended test drive over several days and 1,018 miles (1,638 km) in September.
Jonny Smith was blown away by the fully equipped 64 kWh and 150 kW version that turned out to be comfortable, with superb range, tech, interior and is competitively priced.
The biggest problem is whether Hyundai will be able to produce enough Kona Electric to fulfill demand.
The further Jonny Smith drove the new Hyundai Kona Electric small SUV, the more often he liked it and the less often he charged it.
The prices Jonny quoted in this episode were correct at time of recording (September 2018) so for more up to date information check the link below.
Hyundai Kona Electric
Short-range Battery / Motor spec:
- 39.2 kWh battery – 300 km (186 miles) range (WLTP)
- 99 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)
- 0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 9.3 seconds
- 104 mph (167 km/h) top speed
- 7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability
Long-range Battery / Motor spec:
- 64 kWh battery – 470 km (292 miles) range (WLTP)
- 150 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)
- 0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 7.6 seconds
- 104 mph (167 km/h) top speed
- 7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability
7 Comments on "Fully Charged Says Hyundai Kona Electric Is Brilliant"
Nissan needs to play some catch up!
Nissan it’s in a different price range. Kona electric is nice but it’s a over $40k car, Nissan is roughly $10k less. That’s good for over 25kWh of batteries at Tesla prices.
I’m liking it
If they would only stock them in Texas so I could drive one. I believe Texas dealers will be able to order them, but won’t have them on the lot. That also makes we wonder if the service department here will be able to maintain them.
There is an explosion powered version so all the problems I have had with leaf will go away. Normal parts bin for the stuff that actually breaks or that crack heads break 😉
What maintenance really? Suspension and brakes are normal parts….
Not good review. There’s more space in the boot under the tray, there’s a sunroof available, and why not a verbal comparison with the F-Pace on test? The F-Pace is 2.2 times the price, highly less efficient with less real time KwH’s, the range is 200 miles v 270 miles in the Kona. I’m up for it if my ordered Audi e-tron doesn’t give me 400 km’s.
That’s not an F-Pace. It’s an i-Pace. Totally different cars.