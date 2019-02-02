Fully Charged Visits Engie Vehicle-To-Grid Pilot Project: Video

31 M BY MARK KANE

Engie seeks how to make V2G cheap and profitable

In one of the latest episodes of Fully Charged, Robert Llewellyn checked out the Vehicle-To-Grid (v2G) system installed by Engie at its head office outside Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

French electric utility company seeks how to implement bi-directional charging with energy storage and solar installations at the lowest possible costs. Ability to use electricity from cars could be profitable for peak shaving (of electricity demand) or handy in case of emergency, but we are not there yet.

In case of demo installation, Engie uses CHAdeMO chargers and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (other CHAdeMO-compatible cars also can be connected). As of today, CCS is not yet ready for bi-directional charging, which probably will be a major obstacle in commercialization.