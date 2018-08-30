Fully Charged Compares BMW i3s With Mini Cooper PHEV

4 H BY MARK KANE

BMW i3s and MINI PHEV are from two different worlds.

Fully Charged’s Jonny Smith recently test drove two plug-ins made by the BMW Group – the sporty version of the i3, the BMW i3s and the MINI with a long name, the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4.

Well, not only is the approach to names is different. The BMW i3s is a ground-up built electric car that looks more futuristic than ordinary cars (especially in late 2013 when it was introduced). On the other hand, the MINI is a plug-in hybrid built on the base of the conventional version and is way more conservative.

Performance of both are similar. i3s does 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds, while the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 in 6.7 seconds and offers all-wheel drive, by the way.

Jonny Smith’s choice would be the i3s, because it’s a proper driving machine. And just recently the i3/i3s received a major upgrade in form of 42.2 kWh battery, available from November/December in first few markets in Europe.