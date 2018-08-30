Fully Charged Visits Colorado To Check Out The Tesla Model 3

5 H BY MARK KANE

Europe knows about Tesla Model 3 and sure seems eager to get it.

Fully Charged, just like others in Europe, struggles to find any Tesla Model 3s for a test drive. This is why Jonny Smith went to Colorado.

And you know what? It was one of the best Fully Charged episodes ever, despite the fact that we should already be overwhelmed by the Model 3 reviews. This one still was quite enjoyable.

Tesla community/customers also happily helped presenting their cars and sharing experiences. Some were new to EVs, others already all-in with S/3/X.