Fully Charged Visits Colorado To Check Out The Tesla Model 3
Europe knows about Tesla Model 3 and sure seems eager to get it.
Fully Charged, just like others in Europe, struggles to find any Tesla Model 3s for a test drive. This is why Jonny Smith went to Colorado.
And you know what? It was one of the best Fully Charged episodes ever, despite the fact that we should already be overwhelmed by the Model 3 reviews. This one still was quite enjoyable.
Tesla community/customers also happily helped presenting their cars and sharing experiences. Some were new to EVs, others already all-in with S/3/X.
“Jonny Smith went to Colorado to test drive the Tesla Model 3. Many thanks to the Denver Tesla Club who supplied their cars, they’d only been had them a few weeks.
There are already thousands of Tesla Model 3 videos on YouTube, but I think this is the best looking. Amazing camerawork from @inksharkman”
Model 3 looks great with the aero covers off.
great looking car, i wish a could afford one…instead I’m stuck with a 1st gen Leaf…….some day.
I too throughly enjoyed the review in part because Johnny wasn’t the “talking head.” He engaged with the car owners and that made all of the difference. He also had more than one Model 3 and their owners.
What came through is they, the owners, really like their cars. Not just pride of ownership but they really understand the difference. This is entirely different from the usual, presenter loving one car this week and another the next. There is a connection to their rides.
I was hoping the Tesla skeptics might take a peek and get a clue but I’m sometimes too trusting in others.