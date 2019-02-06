Freudenberg Acquires Lithium Battery Maker XALT Energy

5 M BY MARK KANE

XALT Energy has new owner

German company Freudenberg Sealing Technologies has increased its stake in Midland, Mich.-based XALT Energy from 31% in March 2018 to more than 50%, becoming a majority stakeholder of the company. Within a few years, Freudenberg intends to acquire the remaining shares.

XALT Energy is a small lithium-ion battery developer and manufacturer, which supplies batteries, for example, for New Flyer electric buses, or most recently the Chevrolet Camaro eCOPO.

Thanks to an additional multi-million dollar investment, XALT Energy is hoping to enter the path of quick growth, especially in heavy-duty mobility applications.

“Freudenberg Sealing Technologies has become majority stakeholder of XALT Energy, a Midland, Mich.-based global developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion technology solutions targeted for heavy-duty mobility applications. In March 2018, Freudenberg announced it had acquired a 31 percent ownership stake in XALT Energy through a multi-million dollar investment in its operations. Now, increasing demands for lithium-ion battery technology that specifically targets commercial vehicles as well as marine and rail applications has prompted Freudenberg to acquire a more than 50 percent share of the battery manufacturer. With this additional multi-million dollar investment, XALT Energy is able to revitalize production capabilities at the company’s Midland production plant and to intensify its research and development efforts into new mobility technologies. Additionally, Freudenberg has a standing agreement to acquire all remaining shares of XALT Energy over the next few years.” “XALT Energy specializes in applying lithium-ion technology to large-scale, high-energy, high-power storage solutions for industries including commercial transportation, rail, marine, industrial operations and automotive. The company’s 460,000-square-foot automated assembly facility in Midland includes advanced clean rooms and produces cells, packs, modules and management controls and software for lithium-ion power systems. The company also operates a research and development laboratory in Pontiac, Mich. Under Freudenberg’s oversight, the XALT Energy name will remain and become an affiliated brand of the global group headquartered in Germany. Freudenberg has also appointed Jeff Michalski to take over leadership of XALT Energy from retiring CEO Richard Cundiff III. Michalski, a long-standing Freudenberg executive, has extensive experience handling global acquisitions and market expansion for the company. Freudenberg and XALT Energy have already entered into strategic partnership agreements to provide advanced lithium-ion battery systems to heavy-duty segment leaders such as New Flyer of America for transit buses. In 2018, Freudenberg agreed to work with a leading provider of electrical power distribution and automation for the marine industry to explore battery solutions for its applications. XALT Energy is also working with automotive OEMs, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Corp. (GM), through the U.S. Advanced Battery Consortium LLC. In September 2018, the Consortium announced it would partner with XALT to develop a 12-volt, Lithium Manganese Oxide-Lithium Titanate Stop-Start battery system. Recently, GM also announced it was using XALT battery systems in an experimental electric drag racer, the eCOPO Chevrolet Camaro concept vehicle Moehlenkamp outlined Freudenberg Sealing Technologies plans to pursue parallel business strategies during the Center for Automotive Research Management Briefing Seminars (CAR MBS) conference in 2018. The company will continue to invest in technologies and materials that help industries achieve lower friction, lighter weight, fewer emissions, longer service life and safer operating conditions for internal combustion powertrain systems. At the same time, it has launched a Battery and Fuel Cell Division tasked with developing advanced technology solutions for new mobility scenarios. The investment in XALT Energy will help anchor these new activities, he said.”

