French Plug-In EV Market Expanded By 62% In January 2019

Renault ZOE leads France to best January ever

France began the new year with strong growth of plug-in electric car sales. The number of plug-in (passenger and commercial) registrations increased to 4,724, which is almost 62% more than a year ago.

One of the reasons for higher sales is reportedly higher availability of electric cars.

Passenger BEVs: 3,059 registrations (up 138%) at 2% market share

registrations (up 138%) at market share Passenger PHEVs: 1,151 registrations (up 7%) at 0.7% market share

registrations (up 7%) at market share Light commercial BEVs: 514 registrations (down 8%)

registrations (down 8%) Total: 4,724

Plug-in car sales in France – January 2019

Renault ZOE registrations increased by some 136% to 1,496 (plus 113 registered as commercial vehicles). Also, the Nissan LEAF increased a lot – from 48 to 341.

Kia e-Niro registrations amounted 149, while Hyundai Kona Electric 147.

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France: