French Plug-In EV Market Expanded By 62% In January 2019
Renault ZOE leads France to best January ever
France began the new year with strong growth of plug-in electric car sales. The number of plug-in (passenger and commercial) registrations increased to 4,724, which is almost 62% more than a year ago.
One of the reasons for higher sales is reportedly higher availability of electric cars.
- Passenger BEVs: 3,059 registrations (up 138%) at 2% market share
- Passenger PHEVs: 1,151 registrations (up 7%) at 0.7% market share
- Light commercial BEVs: 514 registrations (down 8%)
- Total: 4,724
Plug-in car sales in France – January 2019
Renault ZOE registrations increased by some 136% to 1,496 (plus 113 registered as commercial vehicles). Also, the Nissan LEAF increased a lot – from 48 to 341.
Kia e-Niro registrations amounted 149, while Hyundai Kona Electric 147.
Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France:
Zoe number 1 here. Nothing surprising. It plays home.
Very impressive figures anyway. Looking for more models to hit the market in 2019 (M3, e-Tron, Mercedes EQ…) and we may have a huge market share of EV in 2020.
May this year 2019 be the milestone when EV domination takes over the market.
The regulatons and peope’s mind here are ready for that.
Impressing figures, 2019 is going to be a super great year for EVs. (So will 2020)