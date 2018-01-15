FreeWire Raises $15 Million In Financing For Mobile Fast Charging

3 H BY MARK KANE

FreeWire is not alone in believing that mobile fast charging is a good idea.

FreeWire Technologies, the California start-up known mostly from its mobile electric vehicle charging systems, announced the successful closing of its $15 million Series A financing.

“The financing will support the commercialization of FreeWire’s ultrafast EV charging and mobile on-site power technologies, along with expansion of the company’s operations and sales teams. These solutions are designed to overcome the inefficiencies of today’s grid infrastructure to meet customers’ growing demand for rapid, cost-efficient power – all without the added costs of construction, hardware installation, or peak surges.”

FreeWire attracted investors from various industries, but the biggest names seem to be BP and Volvo:

BP Ventures

Volvo Cars Tech Fund

Stanley Ventures

Blue Bear Capital

Oski Clean Energy Partners

Strawberry Creek Ventures

Spike Ventures

TRIREC

and others.