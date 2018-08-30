Free Tesla Supercharging Through Referral Ends September 16

2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

Tesla is set to reduce the number of paint ordering options and reminds us that the referral program for free unlimited Supercharging is coming to an end

Today, Tesla released an e-mail directed to those who contacted the company in one shape or form in the last few years. The e-mail revolves around two things: reducing color options available for future customers and the end of the free Supercharger referral program. Nothing major, but still, rather relevant to all would-be Tesla customers in one way or the other. However, if the resulting changes mean buyer get their Model 3 quicker, we welcome it with open arms.

The paint options are being reduced from seven to five. According to the company, this is done to streamline production. This decision goes in effect on Thursday. Furthermore, on Friday, Tesla will offer Metallic Silver and Obsidian Black Metallic only as off-menu, limited edition colors at $2,000. They currently cost $1,500. Any Metallic Silver or Obsidian Black Metallic Model 3 orders placed before Friday, will be produced on an expedited basis, so may be available as soon as two to four weeks.

The last part of the e-mail serves as a reminder that Tesla’s referral program that allows free unlimited Supercharging for Model S, Model X and Model 3 Performance will be expiring on Sunday, September 16, 2018. Any orders placed with an eligible referral code after Friday, will receive just a $100 Supercharging credit instead of the unlimited option. Clearly, this has a larger impact on potential buyers than the declining number of color options available for their cars.

As a reminder, our Referral Program benefit of free unlimited Supercharging for Model S, Model X and Model 3 Performance will be expiring on Sunday, September 16, 2018. From that point on, orders placed with an eligible referral code will receive a $100 Supercharging credit instead of unlimited.

Source: Tesla