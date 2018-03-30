France Registers More Than 25,000 Plug-In Electric Cars In First Half Of 2018
1 M BY MARK KANE
Thanks to a strong June (2nd best month ever), the French plug-in market exceeded 25,000 sales in the first half of the year.
In total, some 5,526 new registrations last month translated into 22% growth year-over-year.
June stats:
- Passenger BEVs: 3,240 registrations (up 12%) at ≈1.3% market share (PC)
- Passenger PHEVs: 1,427 registrations (up 17%) at ≈0.6% market share (PC)
- Light commercial BEVs: 859 registrations (up 61%)
For the first six months of 2018, total registrations amounted to some 25,173 (14,955 passenger BEVs, 3,679 light delivery vans and 6,495 passenger plug-in hybrids), which gives hopes for 50,000 for the year. In 2017, sales nearly hit 43,000.
The top selling all-electric model in France is Renault ZOE – 1,928 in June and 8,007 YTD, which most of the passenger BEV sales. In the far second place we see Nissan LEAF with a strong 469 in June and 2,248 YTD.
Source: Avere-France
