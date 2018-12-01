Formula E To Expand To South Korea In Season 6

The electric championship has agreed to host a race in South Korea with promoter JSM Holdings, with Seoul identified as “the preferred location”, according to an FE statement.

The Gwanghwamun Square and City Hall Square areas of Seoul have been highlighted as likely locations for the race, which is subject to approval from city authorities and the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

The first Seoul race is slated to take place in 2020.

“I’m extremely excited about the prospect of bringing Formula E to Seoul and this news is a great first step in the right direction,” said FE CEO and founder Alejandro Agag.

“Korea and Seoul in particular is an ideal venue to host an E-Prix and showcase the best that electric racing has to offer.

“Korea is at the forefront of future-facing developments, leading the way with cutting-edge innovations and [is] recognised as a global trendsetter in the automotive and technology sectors – synergies shared with the overarching vision and concept of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.”

Moon Jae Sik, CEO of JSM Holdings, added: “This event will show the ongoing development of electric vehicle technology from global automotive brands, using the platform of a truly exciting and competitive racing series.

“It’ll also contribute in attracting tourists from China and Japan, where interest towards the growth of clean transportation and motorsport is high.”