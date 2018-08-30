Ford’s Electric Car Partner Lands MG Designer

  1. Home
Ford and Zotye to begin production of plug-ins next year.

In late 2017, Ford announced a joint venture plan with Anhui Zotye Automobile Co. in China. The 5 billion yuan (nearly $730 million) investment could lead to production volume of some 100,000 small electric cars.

Production is expected to start in September 2019 and it seems that Zotye is actively preparing for New Energy Vehicle developments by hiring veteran car designer Anthony Williams-Kenny from SAIC’s MG.

Williams-Kenny has been design chief at SAIC’s Roewe since 2005 and, since 2010, global design director for MG (the British brand acquired by SAIC).

It’s expected that his new role at Zotye will be design of electric cars for Ford and Zotye JV.

MG revealed in the past some cool looking concepts like the MG E-motion:

Source: Automotive News

BEVfan

This MG E-Motion front resembles to much to the Mazda MX 5.

